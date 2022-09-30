Bodybuilding Legend Lou Ferrigno AKA ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Shows Off Ripped Abs at 71 Years Old

Lou Ferrigno, AKA 'The Incredible Hulk', proved that age is just a number as he took to Instagram to share an update on his physique.

The bodybuilding legend, who achieved global fame through his rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Pumping Iron (1977), shared a picture of his tight abs and fit body. Having amazed millions of fans with his aesthetic and classic physique, Lou Ferrigno is often considered to be one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Lou Ferrigno then made waves in Hollywood with his role as 'The Incredible Hulk.' In an age before CGI, he managed to play the role of the Hulk and looked perfect for the part. Aired between 1977 and 1982, The Incredible Hulk reached an audience of 30 million viewers weekly and became one of the most viewed television shows.

How Does Lou Ferrigno Maintain His Physique at 71?

The answer, according to him, is simple - consistency and dedication.

"I've been training for 58 years," said Lou Ferrigno in his viral Instagram post. He also mentioned how proud he is to maintain his physique by staying dedicated at almost 71 years of age.

In 2021, Lou Ferrigno provided insight into his strict approach to training.

"I'm not at a bar. I'm not at a nightclub. I'm not at a boardwalk on the beach. I'm at a gym. The gym is where you fix your body, you get in shape, you take care of yourself."

In a Facebook Live video, Lou shared a few secrets that helped him win the IFBB Mr. America title, two consecutive IFBB Mr. Universe titles, and multiple Mr. Olympia podium finishes, including the famous third-place finish behind Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1977.

"I'm very proud to share my love with you. Be consistent. There are three things, eat good, sleep good, and train good, and remember one thing, health is your greatest wealth."

He focuses on three essential cornerstones for a good physique - smart training, regular protein-rich meals, and a good sleep schedule for adequate recovery. His portrayal of The Incredible Hulk without CGI is a testament to his work ethic and determination.

When it comes to training, Lou has always followed a high-volume approach, performing as many as 80 sets in a single session. You can find more details regarding his workout and diet for The Incredible Hulk here.

Last year, Lou Ferrigno also opened up about his relationship with his abusive father and revealed that The Hulk and Superman Comics inspired him to get into the gym and become stronger.

Having overcome a speech impediment and hearing issue, Lou used to fantasize about being stronger than anybody else - a vision he turned into reality. Standing at 6'5" 315 lbs, Lou Ferrigno even competed at the World's Strongest Man competition in 1977.

Lou was also famous for his well-developed arms, which stood at a massive 23-inches, with immaculate bicep peaks that awed his fans and earned the respect of his competitors.

Lou is also a strong advocate of positive gym culture - he hates clout chasers and sacrificing good form for heavier weights.

Having enjoyed a successful bodybuilding career that spanned three decades, Lou also found immense success in acting. He has been a part of numerous movies and TV shows - and has around 70 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB.

Lou is all set to play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer known as "The Hermit" in U.S.-based Italian director Salvatore Sclafani's chiller of the same title, which will mark Ferrigno's first role playing a character since The Incredible Hulk.

Having survived a terrible ear infection at birth that took away 75% of his hearing capacity, Lou has been wearing hearing aids since the age of five. He is now an active proponent of cochlear implant usage and frequently shares his thoughts via social media.

