What Is Lou Ferrigno’s Arms Workout for Strong and Muscular Arms?

Lou Ferrigno, retired Italian-American professional bodybuilder and actor, is best known for his role in the popular CBS television series 'The Incredible Hulk'.

Ferrigno is a two-time winner of the IFBB Mr. Universe competition. He has not only donnedthe role of the Hulk but also given poetic meaning to it through his rock-hard, muscular arms, which measured an astounding 23 inches at his peak.

Do you wish to know how Ferrigno built his hulking arms? Read on to find out:

Lou Ferrigno’s Arms Workout

Read on to learn how 'The Incredible Hulk' built his brawny yet well-defined, strong and muscular arms.

Ferrigno's arm workout is quite simple. In his words:

"I firmly believe that you get the most growth activation and strength improvement out of the last set or two of an exercise, when your muscles are pushed to their limits."

Lou Ferrigno says that he has been performing three or four exercises, two to four sets per exercise, with a rigorous rep range of eight to ten, for more than 30 years.

It normally takes him less than a quarter hour to do approximately 14 sets. Je pyramids the weights for each exercise but doesn't reduce the number of repetitions to accommodate the increase. Ferrigno says:

"No matter how difficult it may be to increase your weight from set to set, it is essential that you do so."

Let's take a look at what exercises Ferrigno includes in his arm workout routine:

For Biceps

1) Barbell Curls

Barbell curl is the Holy Grail used to build bigger biceps. It's preferred by most bodybuilders, as it allows them to lift heavier weights than dumbbells. The exercise targets both the biceps brachii and the brachialis, the muscles responsible for elbow flexion.

It can enhance grip strength by activating the brachioradialis muscle in the forearm. When performed regularly, it can help build muscle in the arms and also prepare for other heavy lifting exercises essential to have huge biceps like Lou Ferrigno's.

2) Incline Dumbbell Curls

The next exercise on Lou Ferrigno's list is incline dumbbell curls, which is a great way to up the ante after the classic barbell curls. Incline dumbbell curls extend your range of motion and provide extra stretch to your bicep muscles.

The exercise is more difficuly than classic dumbbell curls and especially works the biceps brachii, the longest muscle in your upper arm.

3) Preacher Bench or Preacher Machine Curl

The preacher curl is the gold standard exercise when it comes to bigger biceps. By removing momentum, it better isolates the biceps.

In standing curls, it's possible to add minor swings and bounces to the movement, which lessens the impact on the muscles. That is eliminated by the preacher curl, which forces you into a more challenging position.

For Triceps

1) Pushdowns

Lou Ferrigno includes tricep pushdowns in his routine, as it's an excellent isolation exercise that focuses on the triceps and activates other muscle groups as stabilisers, including the glutes, lats, abs, traps and pecs.

It mainly targets the medial and lateral heads of the triceps, helping tone them and increase sstabilisation around the shoulder joint.

2) Skull Crushers

The skull crusher is a terrific workout for building triceps bulk and strength like Lou Ferrigno's. It engages the medial head of the triceps more than standing triceps extensions or other workouts, where the upper arm is on the sides. That can help you gain triceps bulk, which is essential for bodybuilders.

3) Standing French Press

Lou Ferrigno also includes French presses in his arm routine, an exercise renowned for its ability to help build stronger tricep muscles, especially the long head of the triceps.

It activates muscles throughout the upper body and lower body as stabilisers - including the glutes, core, lower-back muscles, pecs and deltoids. It also improves your performance in other bodybuilding exercises.

For Forearms

1) Barbell Wrist Curls

Wrist curl is an isolation exercise that focuses on the forearm muscles. Instead of focusing exclusively on the biceps and triceps, exercising the forearms is essential for achieving a well-rounded arm.

Wrist curls not only strengthen an often-overlooked body component, but they also increase grip strength and promote stronger wrists, which are necessary for well-rounded and strong arms.

Takeaway

Include the aforementioned exercises in your workout regimen to get strong, muscular and legendary arms like Lou Ferrigno's.

