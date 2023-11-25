Boost your testosterone by 300% naturally by practising this one habit daily

Are you looking to boost your testosterone level? According to Dr. Andrew Huberman, a neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University's School of Medicine, being in the sunlight for a short period of time every day can have a big effect on the hormone.

This nootropic "hack" has been receiving plenty of positive feedback from readers. If you're looking for a way to instantly increase your testosterone level, it might be worth reading Huberman's advice below:

Boosting testosterone level with sunlight exposure

Viewing sunlight can boost overall health as well (Image via Unsplash/Roberto Nickson)

Dr. Huberman, a famous neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University, has shared an interesting fact and study about our hormones that many would be interested to know.

He even shared some knowledge on Instagram, breaking down how sunlight exposure can have a major impact on your health and hormone levels.

In his Instagram post, Huberman explained that exposing your skin to sunlight during the mid-late part of the day can boost not only testosterone but also estrogen.

However, before you go all out and sit under the scorching sun, remember not to burn yourself,

Many might be usnure how a simple habit like this can help, but the study also backs up Huberman's claim.

It says that exposure to UV light from the sun has been proven to increase libido steroid level, including total testosterone.

That might explain why our T levels are on top during the summer and take a nosedive in winter. So, yes, catching some rays could be the secret key to rev up your hormones.

In a podcast episode, Huberman shared a fascinating study about the benefits of sunlight.

The study found that guys who spent 20 to 30 minutes in the sun doing everyday activities like gardening or taking a stroll two or times a week saw an increase in their testosterone level over time.

It's almost like sunlight is hitting your skin and activating some serious hormone-producing action in the body.

Alternatives for limited sunlight exposure

Taking in supplements are the best way to boost hormone levels (Image via Unsplash/Arifur Rahman)

Huberman explains that when sunlight hits the skin, a gene called p53 in skin cells, called keratinocytes, goes into action.

That triggers the pituitary gland and hypothalamus to release LHFSH hormones, which work their magic and result in an increase in testosterone, estradiol and progesterone level.

It's like an invisible, natural force giving your testosterone a major boost.

Before you go basking in the summer sun all day, here's a word of caution. Too much sun exposure can mess with your skin's DNA, leading to unwanted wrinkles and even skin cancer.

So, it's important to take precautions. Sunscreen and protective clothing is the key during peak sunlight hours.

Now, what if you live in a place with limited sunshine or simply don't have the time to soak up the rays?

There's an alternative that will give you the same testosterone-boosting benefits—vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D is closely linked to testosterone production.

Research suggests that it signals the testes to convert total testosterone into free testosterone, which the body can easily put to use.

One study even found that daily vitamin D supplementation for a year increased vitamin D level and boosted total testosterone by a solid 25% in healthy, overweight men with low levels of both.

So, if you're not getting enough sun or just want an extra testosterone kick, taking in supplements can help.

Just remember that this is a lifestyle change, not a miracle drug that will instantly transform your life. If you're looking to boost your testosterone level, adding exercise, reducing stress and improving your diet are all essential components to successfully changing the chemical balance of the body. Give it some time, but the results may surprise you.