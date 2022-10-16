Brad Pitt's Fight Club Workout: What It Takes To Be A Hollywood Hunky Hero?

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Fight Club, David Fincher's adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel about a white-collar office worker who teams up with a soap manufacturer (Brad Pitt) 'Tyler Durden' to form an underground fight club. The film is remembered for a variety of reasons, from the tight script and broody visuals to the tremendous performances by Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Brad Pitt was almost unrecognizable as Fight Club’s Tyler Durden. While he still sported movie star good looks, Pitt’s body was a sharpened work of art that was hard to take your eyes off. Even today, two decades later, Brad Pitt’s Fight Club body transformation is one few others have achieved.If you are willing to try, here’s what you can do to achieve such a great figure.

The Brad Pitt Fight Club Workout

Pitt worked out five days a week. He trained one muscle group per day, hitting chest, arms and legs on different days. After working with each muscle group for four days straight, he would do cardio workouts the final two days of each week. On Sunday he had an off day from working out.

His exact workout routine was:

Monday – Chest Workout

Push-ups – 3 sets of 25 reps.

Bench press – 25, 15 & 8 reps (75, 88, 100 kgs)

Nautilus press – for 15 reps (36, 45, 60 kgs)

Incline press – for 15 reps (36, 45, 60 kgs)

Pec deck – for 15 reps (27, 31, 36 kgs)

Tuesday – Back Workout

25 pull-ups – 3 sets

Seated rows – 3 sets with 34, 36, 39 kgs

Lat pull downs – 3 sets with 61, 68, 75 kgs

T-bar rows – 3 sets with 36, 43, 50 kgs

Wednesday – Shoulders

Arnold press – 3 sets with 25 kgs

Laterals – 3 sets with 13 kgs

Front raises – 3 sets with 11 kgs

Thursday – Biceps & Triceps

Preacher curls – 3 sets

EZ curls cable – 3 sets

Hammer curls – 3 sets

Pushdowns – 3 sets

Friday and Saturday – Cardio: Run on the treadmill at a pace of 80-90% of your maximum heart rate for 1 hour.

Sunday – Rest.

The key to looking as shredded as Brad Pitt did in Fight Club is to have extremely low body fat. To achieve a body fat of 5-6%, Pitt weighed around 70kg during filming. That’s far below the average for a normal fit person.

Brad Pitt's Diet

Pitt followed a bodybuilder-type workout without eating like one. Instead of loading up on calories to put on muscle, he ate extremely clean, consuming a diet made up mostly of chicken, fish and brown rice. He also ate several meals throughout the day to keep his energy levels high. Highsnobiety published an example of what Pitt’s daily diet looked like.

To stay in shape and maintain his lean look, Brad Pitt had a diet consisting of six egg whites and seven yolks for breakfast.

Tuna in whole-wheat pitas for a midmorning snack; chicken breasts and brown rice or pasta for lunch. A protein bar or whey protein shakes, and banana pre-workouts. Grilled fish or chicken, brown rice or pasta, vegetables and salad for dinner; and casein protein shakes or low-fat cottage cheese for evening snacks.

Pitt’s Fight Club diet was a drastic one. He ate less than 2,000 calories a day and got just enough carbs to fuel his workout and the right amount of protein to build muscle.

Wrapping Up

Now, if you want to get the Brad Pitt Fight Club body, you’ll need to follow a strict regimen. Think of this as a diet plan, as you’ll need to keep to certain food intake requirements to ensure that your body is where it needs to be to get your desired results. Once more, the key here was consistency – make the following routine your next mission and see how quickly your body starts transforming into the shape of Brad Pitt’s.

