Chris Hemsworth Is Back with Another Ultimate Strength and Cardio Workout Routine

Chris Hemsworth, who you probably know as Thor, is back with some of the best workouts around. If you have been following him, you might know that he has been on a quest to get more ripped and bigger than ever.

The actor has been sharing regular updates of his training regime, posting clips of his workouts (including intense boxing and prowler sessions) with trainer Luke Zocchi and stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton — who has joked that he's struggling to keep up with Hemsworth's continuing gains.

Chris Hemsworth Centr Workout Challenge

Chris Hemsworth has been posting accessible and minimal equipment workouts on social media from Centr, his health and wellness app, with the help of Zocchi. He has demonstrated bodyweight routines and medical ball exercises in the past, but has now shared an upper body workout just in time for the summer.

"Ready to kick off the week with this @centrfit strength & cardio routine? Let’s go! 6 reps, total!" Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

Here's the full workout:

Dumbbell Burpee Curl + Press x 10 Reps

Diamond Push-Up X 10 Reps

Mountain Climbers X 50 Reps

Rest 40 Seconds

Dumbbell Alternating Reverse Lunge + Curl X 10 Reps

Dumbbell Renegade Row X 10 Reps (Each Side)

Sit Thru X 50 Reps

Rest 40 Seconds

Kettlebell Snatch (Left/Right) X 10 reps (Each Side)

Kettlebell Goblet Squat X 10 Reps

Bear Crawl X 30 Seconds

Rest 60 Seconds

Repeat 5X

When it comes to his workouts, Hemsworth doesn't mess around. As the god of thunder has shown us in the past, he's not one to skimp on anything when it comes to his training.

Hemsworth has a reputation for pushing himself to the limit in workouts, whether he's doing bodyweight cardio or strength training with battle ropes and medicine balls. If you've tried one of his workouts, you know that his limit is probably more than most people.

Hemsworth's workout focuses on building strength and endurance. He performs six sets of each exercise, with a rest period of 40 seconds between each set. Each exercise works in multiple muscle groups, which means you're working lots of muscles at once, making the routine more efficient and tougher.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has shared a workout series video on Instagram. It consists of eight different routines, all filmed on the deck of a naval ship. While demonstrating each exercise, he recommends a sweat towel and large glass of water for anyone attempting this challenge.

Bottom Line

If you want to get stronger and more muscular like Chris Hemsworth, the aforementioned routine is a great option. It focuses on pushing the body to its limits with high-rep sets, which have been proven to be effective in building muscle.

These exercises will help increase muscle endurance and teach your body how to engage its core muscles during workouts. Moreover, these workouts give you an opportunity to try new exercises you might not have known about.

