Try Chris Hemsworth's Five-Move Dumbbell Workout to Build Muscles Like Him

If you want to build lean muscles like Chris Hemsworth, the actor famous for his role as Thor, all you need is his five-move routine and a set of dumbbells.

The Australian actor has gained more muscle for his latest Thor movie. He announced that he will release a series of eight workouts at Centr, his fitness and wellness app. The first is a bodyweight circuit Hemsworth performed on the deck of a naval ship.

In the latest installment of the new workout series, Hemsworth is still on the ship, training with a pair of dumbbells on a helicopter landing pad. This new dumbbell routine is more challenging than some of his previous workouts and is not recommended if you have shoulder issues.

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a 50-rep workout he created in collaboration with trainer Luke Zocchi. The five exercises get more difficult as you progress through the circuit.

This workout routine is a great way to get in shape for the summer or to bulk up your strength.

Chris Hemsworth's Five-Move Dumbell Workout To Pump Up Like Thor

Here's a look at the five exercises:

1) Dumbbell Burpee Curl

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and dumbbells down by your sides.

Bend down, and place your hands and dumbbells under your shoulders as you jump your feet back to a push-up position.

Complete a push-up before jumping your feet back under your body, standing up, and raising the dumbbells straight above your head as you do so.

Return the dumbbells to the starting position.

2) Squat Curl Press

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and weights held by your sides.

Lower your hips till your thighs are parallel to the ground (or as close to that as you can). Squeeze your glutes, and push into your heels to bring yourself back to standing.

Curl the weights; rotate at your shoulders and press them up above your head.

Lower the weights back to your shoulders and back to your sides before squatting again.

3) Alternating Reverse Lunge and Curl

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet together and dumbbell in each hand. Step back with your right foot, and lower the dumbbells till your left knee is bent 90 degrees.

Don't let your knee go past your toes; keep your torso straight.

Stand up, and lower the weights again.

4) Bicep Curl

It's done as follows:

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length, and keep your arms close to your torso and palms facing forward.

Rotate the palms of your hands till they are facing each other.

Keep your upper arms stationary, and curl the weights while contracting the biceps.

Lift the weights till they reach shoulder height.

Hold for a brief pause as you squeeze your biceps hard. Slowly lower them back to their starting position.

5) Standing Shoulder Press

Here's how it's done:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells in front of your shoulders with an overhand grip.

Keeping your back straight, lift the weights above your head till your arms are straight.

Slowly bring the dumbbells back to their original position.

Takeaway

Whether you want to build muscle like Chris Hemsworth aka Thor in the movies, get ripped like him when he's not in his Asgardian armor, or simply want to add more strength training to your routine, his full body dumbbell workout is sure to deliver.

If five dumbbell moves seem like too much for you, just do one at a time till you're ready to take on the full workout. If you're not a fan of working out with weights, try substituting the press with push-ups instead - the results will still be impressive.

