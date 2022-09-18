6 Best Bodyweight Shoulder Exercises for Men

Bodyweight exercises are an excellent way to build shoulder muscles and strength. They do not require any equipment, which means you can do them anywhere.

In addition to developing strength, isolation exercises also help develop muscle balance and symmetry in the body.

Those who don't have access to weights or equipment can build muscle using simple bodyweight exercises. Try the six exercises listed below to get stronger and bigger shoulders.

Superman rows, shoulder taps, and 4 other great shoulder exercises for men using bodyweight

Just remember to make sure your bodyweight routine is compatible with the goals you hope to achieve with exercise. Always warm up before getting started and speak to a professional for a more personalized routine if these movements are new to you.

1) Push-ups

Push-ups are a great exercise that can build strength and muscle definition in your chest, shoulders, triceps, and back. They can also help tone your abdominal muscles.

You can make push-ups easier or harder, depending on the variation you choose.

How to do it

Start in a plank position with your arms bent and hands facing forward.

Press into the balls of your feet to lift your hips off the floor as high as you can.

Keep your butt lifted, hips level, and knees behind your toes.

Bend your elbows at a 45-degree angle to lower down toward the floor.

Push back up to start.

2) Inverted push-ups

The inverted push-up is similar to a standing overhead press with dumbbells. It’s difficult to work shoulders using only body weight, but this exercise is effective for that purpose.

How to do it

Lie on the floor with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes tucked under.

Lift your hips toward the ceiling into a pike position, then bend your elbows to lower your forehead toward the floor.

Press back up to lift your hips toward the ceiling.

3) Lying Side Hip Raises

Lying side hip raises are a great exercise for targeting your obliques and shoulders. One arm acts as a stabilizer, so there's a huge emphasis on the shoulder deltoid muscles.

How to do it

Lie on your right side with your knees bent, stacking your hips and legs.

Rest your left forearm on a mat or the floor aligned under your shoulder. Press into the floor with your arm and bottom knee to lift your hips toward the ceiling.

Hold for a moment and slowly lower back down with control.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Superman Rows

This exercise works the muscles in your upper back and shoulders, with a focus on the rear deltoids. It also strengthens your back muscles and glutes.

How to do it

Lie face down on a mat or the floor and place your arms alongside your body.

Engage your core and push your lower back toward the ceiling.

Lift into a superman by reaching forward through your legs and backward through your arms.

Keep your abdominals engaged, flex your glutes, and hold for 10 seconds before lowering.

5) Plank to Downward Dog

You can combine the shoulder shrug with a plank to work your shoulders and give your hamstrings a stretch. This exercise will also challenge your core.

How to do it

Get in a plank position and engage your core.

Exhale as you push through your palms to raise your hips into the air and form a pike-up, feeling your shoulders activate.

Slowly lower yourself back into a plank position and keep your core engaged while making sure not to arch your back.

6) Shoulder Taps

This exercise will improve your posture while also making your shoulders stronger. It's important not to sway your hips or hunch your shoulders as you do it.

How to do it

Get into a plank position with your hands on the floor.

Tune in to how good it feels to engage your core and upper body as you press into your right palm and stabilize through your hips.

Tap your left palm to your right shoulder, alternating between sides.

Takeaway

These simple shoulder exercises can help you build strong and healthy shoulders. They should be done on a daily basis.

If done regularly, these bodyweight exercises will not only improve your shoulder strength and endurance but will also develop the rest of your body evenly and make it leaner.

If you're looking to build strength in your deltoids, push-ups are a great place to start. For most people, they can also be very difficult to master at first. However, with a little practice and patience, you can begin to reap the benefits of performing this exercise regularly.

