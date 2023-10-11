Brain Stroke may cause 10 million deaths per year by 2050, study says

New comprehensive research from the World Stroke Organization-Lancet Neurology Commission projects that the number of brain stroke deaths globally will increase by 50% to over 10 million by 2050, with the majority of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

The study also predicted that brain strokes will lead to an increase in disability globally, predicting that by 2050, there will be 190 million disability-adjusted life years, or years of life lost and years spent with stroke-induced disability. This figure represents a growth of roughly 30%.

According to the analysis, brain stroke deaths are expected to rise from 6.6 million in 2020 to a startling 9.7 million by 2050. Additionally, it shows that with 1.29 million new cases and 9.65 million old cases, India has the highest incidence and prevalence of stroke patients, followed by Indonesia and Bangladesh.

How was the study conducted?

12 stroke experts from six high-income and six low- and middle-income nations participated in interviews with the researchers, who also took into account ageing and population expansion. A qualitative analysis of the interviews was done.

They identified some major challenges to high-quality monitoring, defense, treatment, and recovery. Low awareness of brain stroke and the risk factors for it, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, a poor diet, and smoking, are some of these.

The authors make evidence-based pragmatic recommendations to lessen the global burden of stroke, including actions to improve stroke surveillance, prevention, acute care, and rehabilitation, based on a review of evidence-based guidelines, recent surveys, and in-depth interviews with stroke experts from around the world.

Does brain stroke cause immediate death?

A brain stroke, also referred to as a stroke, is a medical emergency that happens when the blood supply to the brain is suddenly cut off or when there is bleeding inside the brain or nearby. Brain tissue quickly perishes due to the restricted blood flow that robs brain cells of oxygen and nutrients.

The outcome of a brain stroke can vary greatly depending on the type of stroke, its severity, the location of the injured brain tissue, and how promptly medical treatment is administered. A stroke does not necessarily result in immediate death.

It's possible for ischemic strokes, which happen when a blood clot or other obstruction stops a blood vessel in the brain, to not result in instant death. The amount of brain tissue impacted and the severity of any neurological abnormalities depend on the size and location of the blocked vessel. While some ischemic strokes may only cause minor symptoms, others may lead to serious damage.

Hemorrhagic strokes, which are more severe than ischemic strokes and may be fatal, are caused by the rupture of a blood artery in the brain or its surroundings. The outcome is significantly influenced by the amount and location of the bleeding. Critical brain haemorrhages may cause quick deterioration while milder haemorrhages may give doctors more time to intervene.

How to prevent strokes?

Making lifestyle changes and addressing medical issues that can lower your risk are two ways to prevent brain strokes. The following are some crucial stroke preventive strategies:

Manage your high blood pressure (hypertension): The biggest risk factor for strokes is hypertension. Keep a close eye on your blood pressure and work with your doctor to find the best ways to control it, including any required medication and lifestyle adjustments.

Control diabetes: If you have diabetes, you should control your blood sugar levels by eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, and taking any prescribed medications.

Quit smoking: Stroke risk is considerably increased by smoking, therefore give it up. One of the best methods to minimize your risk of stroke is to stop smoking.

Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of stroke and raises blood pressure. If you choose to drink, do so sparingly. For the majority of adults, this translates to up to one drink for women and up to two for men each day.

Reduce stress: High blood pressure and other stroke risk factors can be exacerbated by ongoing stress. Practice relaxation exercises, yoga, and other stress-reduction methods.

Keep in mind that preventing strokes requires a lifetime commitment. Working together with your doctor can help you create a personalized stroke prevention strategy that takes into account your individual risk factors and requirements.