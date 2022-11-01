Bread: Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Bread is one of the oldest staple foods for people and continues to dominate the world's carbohydrate requirements. Every civilization has had its own kind of bread, whether eaten as a side with curries and stews or in its own right as a stuffed delicacy, or just plainly smeared with butter, jam or cheese.

The popularity of bread has not diminished throughout history. Whether one needed a freshly baked delicacy right out of the oven, or hardy food to carry and preserve for long journeys, bread has always come to the rescue.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and health benefits of bread, along with the disadvantages of eating too much of it.

What is the Nutritional Value of Bread?

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) gives the following nutritional facts for one slice (32g) of whole wheat bread:

Calories: 82

Fat: 1.1g

Sodium: 144mg

Carbohydrates: 13.8g

Fiber: 1.9g

Sugars: 1.4g

Protein: 4g

Manganese: 0.7mg

Bread is generally low in fat, high in carbs, and can also be rich in fiber, depending on the grain used to make bread. Whole wheat bread also contains some amount of protein and is a good source of vitamins and minerals.

It is a good choice for when you want instant energy. As it is rich in carbohydrates, bread will energize you pretty quickly.

What are the Health Benefits of Bread?

The whole grain variety of bread offers many health benefits. Carbohydrates are the main source of calories (energy) in bread. Your body gets most of its energy from carbs. When you eat bread, you give your body the fuel it needs to get through the day.

When you choose bread made from whole grains, you also get a source of fiber, that helps minimize the risk of heart diseases. Total serum cholesterol and "bad" low-density lipoprotein (LDL) may go down if you eat 28 to 30 grams of whole grains every day.

Studies show that eating more whole grains can help you control your blood sugar and lower your risk of getting type 2 diabetes. Researchers have found that eating 1.5 servings of whole grains every day, like bread, can help lower insulin and blood sugar levels.

Most experts on weight loss say that eating foods with fiber is a good way to lose weight. Fiber can make you feel fuller even when you eat less, which can help you lose weight by creating the calorie deficit you need.

Research backs up the idea that eating whole grains can help you reach a healthy weight. People who eat more whole grains tend to have less body fat than people who don't eat as many whole grains.

What are the Disadvantages of Eating Bread?

White bread that comes in a package and has a lot of additives and flour that has been highly processed can be unhealthy. Too much white bread can make you fat, give you heart disease, or cause diabetes. However, buying bread with "whole" as the first ingredient does not guarantee that it is healthy either.

Even whole-grain bread can have 20 or more ingredients, such as salt, sugar, and preservatives. Not every one of these is good for your health. Preservatives may help bread stay fresh for longer, but bread with fewer preservatives can still be kept fresh in the fridge or freezer.

Many kinds of bread have sugars or sugar substitutes added to them. People should stay away from those with corn syrup or ingredients that end in "-ose" at the top of the list of ingredients, since these are all sugars. Examples include sucrose, glucose, and fructose.

What Kind of Bread is Healthy?

Bread made from grains that have been sprouted is a good choice. When a grain sprouts, the nutrients in it become easier for the body to digest and use. It may contain more protein, fiber, vitamin C, folate, and other important nutrients.

Ezekiel bread is a type of high-fiber bread that is made with only sprouted grains and no flour. You can store sprouted grain bread in the fridge or freezer to keep it fresh.

Some people shouldn't eat bread because they are allergic to it or can't handle it well. People with celiac disease have a severe reaction to gluten that is caused by their own immune system. This reaction damages the intestines, so eating gluten can be very dangerous. However, many people can handle gluten and, therefore, don't need to stay away from it.

If you are allergic to gluten, then go for gluten-free bread options. Otherwise, you can always opt for Ezekiel or whole grain bread.

