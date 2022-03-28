How to Do the Viral Bretman Rock Workout for Six-pack Abs

Early last year, social media influencer and former Vine star Bretman Rock revealed his ABSolutely Not Workout to the world in a video titled 3 EASY Workouts to look Cute.

The routine consists of fairly simple, basic core exercises that most gym-goers are generally familiar with. However, the number of reps for some of the exercises has raised some eyebrows.

20 crunches

40 in-and-outs

60 sec plank

20 plank side-to-side

40 mountain climbers

60 scissors

20 leg raises

40 toe touches

60 sec 6 inches

Bretman wasn’t completely merciless, though. In the video, he advises to plan out when you’d like to take breaks. He recommends 30-second breaks after each 60-rep exercise, or 10-second breaks after each one on the list.

Bretman also emphasizes that viewers should feel free to modify it and make it their own. We love versatility!

Here's how you can incorporate Bretman's routine into your regular routine

Fitness experts (and Bretman makes it clear he isn't one) advise working on your abs after another workout routine. It is otherwise pointless to do ab exercises alone. You need to have done something to get your engines running prior to that. This will ensure adequate muscle activation and blood flow to the areas being worked on.

A ten-second break after each one is ideal to ensure your abs don’t start feeling too fatigued too early. This could hinder your performance. And you probably won't get chiseled abs like Bretman.

Add it to your active recovery days

At the end of your cardio sessions, you can take some time out to perform this routine. Would make for a solid finisher as well.

Do it at the end of an upper body routine

Uh, the mid-section does count as the upper body, right? So it goes without saying that you can do a round or two of this workout once you’re done busting your arms, back, chest, etc.

Perform it as an AMRAP or HIIT routine

AMRAP stands for as many rounds as possible. To really, really challenge yourself, set a timer for 12 to 15 minutes, and try to perform as many rounds as you can in that time frame.

HIIT is high-intensity interval training. Allot a few seconds for the completion of each exercise, and a few seconds of rest. Ensure you have set a minimum goal of three to four rounds to achieve so you really get your heart racing.

For example:

20 seconds of crunches

40 seconds of in-and-outs

60 second plank hold

30 second rest

Then move on to the next three exercises, rest breaks, and so on.

The great part about Bretman's home-made routine is that it combines dynamic movements and isometric holds into one easy-to-achieve, yet effective routine. Be sure to give this routine - or one of the versions we’ve presented - a go when you work out next; whether it’s at home, at the gym, or outdoors. Good luck rolling out the bed the next morning!

