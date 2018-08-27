7 CrossFit Workouts Without Using Weights

CrossFit is gaining a lot of importance and for all the right reasons. It includes high-intensity movements that are varied. It is well suited for everyone irrespective of his or her physical and fitness level.

CrossFit is mainly a strength program and works on areas like cardiovascular endurance, balance, accuracy, strength, flexibility, speed, stamina and overall coordination.

If you are someone who is looking to improve their fitness level while becoming a part of a community, CrossFit is for you. However, you must be sure of the Box you register with, as it will be fruitful only with an experienced Coach and a well-managed Box.

If you need more reasons to believe why CrossFit is for you, have a look at some important pointers related to it:

1. This routine will not only help you with the day-to-day tasks, but will also condition you for more critical situations. This is mainly because CrossFit increases your stamina, endurance and coordination.

2. CrossFit is not just one motion. It is a mix of movements. Therefore, with a little touch of variety, CrossFit never gets boring.

3. It is so vigorous and inclusive, that it ensures quick weight loss and fat reduction.

4. There are various routines and structures you can choose from, namely, EMOM, AMRAP, Chipper, RFT, Ladder, Tabata etc. Every CrossFit Box will have these terms written on the board. Be sure to do your research before you step in. Don’t worry, you will get used to it in no time.

Apart from this, there are a few people who would like to do a CrossFit workout at home. It can be slightly tricky, as you will have to work on your form and technique. It is not impossible. We will guide you through it. So let us dive into a CrossFit Workout that does not require weights!

Let's have a look at the exercises involved in this workout

