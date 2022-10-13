Brett Wilkin 'The Butcher' shares his shoulder workout and diet

Bodybuilder Brett Wilkin is working out with full intensity as he seeks a direct qualification for the 2022 Olympia scheduled later this year.

A highly touted prospect in the IFBB Pro League, 'The Butcher' achieved his Pro card in the Classic Physique category. However, he competed in the 212 category at the 2019 Puerto Rico Pro and 2019 Toronto Pro Supershow, finishing tenth and sixth, respectively. Wilkin took some time off from competition before returning to the Open category at the 2021 Chicago Pro, where he finished second.

However, Wilkin could not continue the momentum into 2022, as he only finished sixth at the 2022 Arnold Classic.

He's now set to compete at the Romania Muscle Fest Pro that will take place between November 11 and 13. As per the Olympia Qualification System, winning the event would be the only way for Wilkin to qualify for this year's Olympia.

Wilkin is pushing his limits and making each session count. He recently performed a shoulder day workout and shared an update about his diet plan, which he shared on social media. So, let's have a look at his workout and diet plan:

Brett Wilkin Workout and Diet

Brett Wilkins is currently preparing for the Romania Muscle Fest Pro, as has already been mentioned bove.

He has shared that he flushed out a lot of water and lost two pounds in a day. It was a high day in his diet to counter his sudden weight drop. Wilkin’s pre-workout meal consists of 80 grams of rice and 8.5 ounces of chicken, which helps him to work out at full intensity.

On a high day, Wilkin adds a portion of rice to 120 grams. Wilkin swiftly goes through the pre-workout meal, makes his pre-workout drink, and goes to the gym for a shoulder workout.

Brett Wilkin believes his chest is massive and his strong points help him stand out of the box on stage. Wilkin dedicates a training session to strictly working out his shoulders.

Here's a look at his exercise split:

Seated Cable Rear Delt Fly

Brett Wilkin starts his training session with this movement to focus on his posterior deltoids. This muscle group is difficult to activate, so it's important to include rear delt-specific movements in the shoulder routine.

Wilkin uses cuff attachments instead of handles to do his exercise, as it helps him engage the deltoids without recruiting forearms.

He performs full reps at the start of each set and finishes with a few partial reps at the end. After a few sets, he moves to his next rear deltoid movement.

Cable Side Lateral Raise

Brett Wilkin has said that after working out on the posterior deltoids, he targets the lateral delt head.

He performs a few sets of the cable side lateral raise with calm and controlled movement. Wilkin prefers the free weight variation of this exercise, as it's more effective for him.

Seated Dumbbell Side Lateral Raise

While performing with the cable machines in the first few exercises, Wilkin switches to free weight and performs seated dumbbell side lateral raises to focus on his lateral delt heads.

While discussing the reasons for incorporating this movement, the technique plays an important role while performing it.

Incline Chest Supported Cable Rear Delt Fly

This workout focuses on the posterior deltoids. The chest-supported cable rear delt fly is usually performed with moderate weights and a high rep range.

Brett Wilkin positions himself on the bench so that his abdomen is pressed against the bench and his chest is off the edge of the bench to make the workout more effective.

Machine Shoulder Press

Brett Wilkin performs a shoulder workout with this compound movement on a plate-loaded machine.

The shoulder press is one of the most important shoulder movements that helps improve overhead lifting strength. While deltoids are the primary target of this exercise, the shoulder press also engages the pecs, triceps, and upper back to a great extent.

Chest-Supported Dumbbell Front Raise

Brett Wilkin does this exercise to target the anterior deltoids, which are one of the most important muscle groups in the upper body.

Wilkin presses his chest firmly against a pad to avoid using momentum. He performs the first five reps of each set with a firm grip and five reps with an overhand one to hit the muscles from a different angle.

Takeaway

Many experts have tipped Brett Wilkins to be a future Mr. Olympia. He's yet to have his big moment on stage to be considered a serious threat in the Open category.

The Romania Muscle Fest Pro is only a few weeks away. It's a golden opportunity for Wilkins to showcase his pedigree in the category if he maintains his diet and trains with good intensity,

