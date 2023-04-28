Bringing nature indoors: Benefits of indoor plants and best varieties for your home

In today's fast-paced world, we often find ourselves disconnected from nature, but do you know that indoor plants can provide numerous benefits to health and well-being?

Apart from purifying the air we breathe, indoor setting plants can also reduce stress, increase productivity and also boost mood.

Benefits of indoor plants

Some of the best plants include spider plants and pothos. (Image via Freepik)

Indoor setting plants can help purify the air by removing harmful pollutants and toxins, like formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene. They also help humidify the air, making it easier to breathe, especially during dry winter months.

Studies have also shown that indoor setting plants can reduce stress and anxiety levels, leading to a calmer and more relaxed environment.

Best varieties of indoor plants

Not all plants are suitable for indoor growth, but there are many varieties that thrive in indoor environments. One of the best varieties of indoor plants is the snake plant, also known as the mother-in-law's tongue.

It's known for its ability to remove toxins and pollutants from the air. The spider plant is another great option for indoor growth, as it's easy to care for and can help purify the air. The fern plant is also a popular choice for indoor gardening, as it adds a touch of greenery and requires minimal maintenance.

Pot plants indoor

Pothos plants are low-maintenance and easy to care for. (Image via Freepik)

When it comes to indoor gardening, the right pot is just as important as the plant. Choose a pot that's the right size for your plant and allows for proper drainage. Terracotta pots are a popular option for indoor setting plants, as they're porous and allow for air circulation.

Ceramic pots are another great option for indoor setting plants, as they come in a variety of colors and designs that can complement your home decor.

Indoor plants you need to have in your home

If you're looking to add some greenery to your home, indoor setting plants are the perfect solution. Not only do they add a touch of nature to your decor, but they also provide a range of benefits for health and well-being.

Here are five indoor setting plants that you should consider adding to your home:

Spider plant - Easy to care for, spider plants help purify the air and are known to help reduce stress.

Snake plant - Another air-purifying plant, snake plants are low-maintenance and thrive in low-light environments.

Peace lily - These elegant plants not only look beautiful but also help remove toxins from the air.

Fern - Ferns are a popular choice for indoor setting plants because of their lush foliage and air-purifying properties.

Aloe vera - Aloe vera is not only a great plant to have on hand for its medicinal properties, but it's also a low-maintenance plant that adds a touch of green to any room.

Indoor plant can improve productivity and concentration (Image via Freepik)

Indoor plants not only add a touch of nature to our living spaces but also provide numerous health benefits. From purifying the air to reducing stress levels, indoor setting plants can improve overall well-being.

When choosing indoor setting plants, it's important to consider the best varieties for indoor growing and the right pot for optimal growth. So why not bring a little bit of the outdoors inside and enjoy the benefits of indoor plants today?

Poll : 0 votes