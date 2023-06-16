Brittle Nails No More: Strategies for Restoring Strength and Beauty

A common and aggravating issue that many people deal with is brittle nails. Such nails are weak, dry, and prone to breaking, splitting, or peeling easily. They are also known as onychoschizia or onychorrhexis.

Brittle or weak nails are defined by a lack of toughness, adaptability, and resilience. Both fingernails and toenails can become brittle, which can be uncomfortable for many people.

Here we will delve into the causes and treatment of weak nails.

Brittle Nails Causes

Brittle nails can have a variety of causes, such as excessive use of nail treatments, aging, frequent exposure to water, harsh chemicals, nutritional deficiencies (such as biotin and iron), and underlying medical disorders (such as hypothyroidism).

Nail care routine must be followed diligently. (Image via Unsplash/ Rashid Khreiss)

Here are a few more common causes:

Dryness: One of the main causes of brittle or weak nails is a lack of moisture. The nails' natural oils can be removed by harsh chemicals, excessive use of nail paint removers, and frequent hand washing, all of which can cause dryness and brittleness.

Nutritional deficiencies: The nails might become weak and more prone to breaking if key nutrients like biotin, iron, zinc, and vitamin E aren't consumed in appropriate amounts. Maintaining healthy nails requires a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals.

Excessive water exposure: The nails may absorb too much moisture if they are exposed to water for an extended period of time, such as while swimming frequently or doing dishes without wearing gloves. The nails become brittle and less durable due to continual expansion and contraction.

Chemical exposure: Exposure to strong chemicals on a regular basis, such as cleaning products, detergents, and solvents, can deplete the nails' natural oils and impair their structure. Brittle or weak nails can also be caused by nail care products that contain formaldehyde, toluene, or acetone.

Use gentle products for your nails. (Image via Pexels/ Element Digital)

Underlying medical conditions: A number of illnesses, including hypothyroidism, psoriasis, fungi, and autoimmune disorders, can have an effect on the health of the nails, causing brittleness and other nail irregularities.

Brittle Nails Treatment

The best way to treat brittle nails is to adjust your lifestyle, take better care of your nails, and in some situations, take care of any underlying health issues. The following techniques can be used to treat weak nails:

Regularly moisturizing: To hydrate and seal in moisture, massage a nutritious moisturizer or cuticle oil into the cuticles and nails daily. Look for items with shea butter, jojoba oil, or vitamin E in them.

Avoid using harsh chemicals: Harsh chemicals, such as acetone-based nail polish removers and cleaning products, should be avoided as much as possible. Choose gentler substitutes or acetone-free cleaners.

Avoid long exposure in water for nail protection. (Image via Pexels/ Nikita Khandelwal)

Nail protection: When performing home tasks that require lengthy contact with water, chemicals, or a lot of moisture, protect your nails by wearing gloves. This aids in shielding your nails from deterioration and dehydration.

Nail care routine: Maintain a mild routine for taking care of your nails. Keep the length of your nails at a modest level to avoid putting too much strain on them and lower the chance of breakage. Do not file or buff your nails vigorously as this can weaken them.

Balanced diet: A diet that is well-balanced and contains foods high in vitamins, minerals, and proteins is essential. Include sources of biotin, iron, and zinc in your diet, such as eggs, nuts, and whole grains. Lean meats, spinach, and lentils are good sources of iron.

Supplements for nutrition: If brittle nails are caused by nutritional inadequacies, talk to a doctor about supplements. Iron, zinc, biotin, vitamin E, and other vital nutrients can help maintain healthy nails.

Address Underlying Health Conditions: If you think your brittle nails are the result of an underlying health issue, consult a doctor. Nail health can be enhanced by treating the underlying issue, such as thyroid issues or nutritional inadequacies.

Keep in mind that changes in nail strength and aesthetics may not be seen right away. The key to successful nail care routines and lifestyle modifications is consistency and patience. If your brittle nails continue or get worse after these treatments, speak with a dermatologist or other healthcare provider for a more thorough assessment and recommendations.

Poll : 0 votes