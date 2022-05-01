6 Best Shoulder Workouts for Bodybuilders

Shoulders are probably the most coveted part of the upper body. Who doesn’t want sculpted shoulders? Not only do they add size to your frame, they also aid with improving posture. That’s a big plus for one’s appearance.

But training the shoulders can be tricky; without the right technique, it is very easy to injure yourself working the shoulders. Moreover, it’s not as simple as working other areas of your body. The shoulders comprise of four small muscles that can be hard to target. However, developing those babies is surely not impossible.

Best exercises to build your shoulders

We've gathered the best exercises to really build your shoulders. Start with relatively lighter weights until you get the hang of each movement.

1) Military press

Also known as the overhead press, this is a push movement that applies tension to the shoulders for optimal muscle shortening and stretching.

• Stand straight and grip the barbell in both hands. Bring it up to your collarbones and hold it there. This is the starting position.

• Push the barbell up above your head. Straighten your arms completely and squeeze your shoulders.

• Lower it back down to the starting position slowly.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

2) Arnold press

The Arnold press was named after, and made famous by, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This move activates all parts of your shoulder muscles.

• Stand straight with a dumbbell in either hand. Raise your arms up and hold the dumbbells in front of your chin, with your wrists facing you.

• Rotate your arms outward, and simultaneously lift your arms up to push the dumbbells over your head, straightening your arms. Your wrists should face outward as you raise the dumbbells.

• Slowly lower the dumbbells back down and rotate your hands back inward.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

3) Lateral raises

This is a movement that involves raising your arms to the sides of your body, almost as if you were flapping your arms. This exercise is a great way to add mass to your shoulders.

• Stand straight with your arms by your sides and a dumbbell in either hand. Lean forward a little by bending slightly at your hips and knees. Maintain a slight bend in your elbows as well. Straighten your shoulders and point your chest outwards.

• Raise your ams up, maintaining the straightness in them, and bring the dumbbells up to shoulder level.

• Bring your arms back down to the starting position slowly.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

4) Upright rows

This exercise can be performed using a barbell, or on the cable machine with the straight bar attachment. This exercise also works your upper back and traps.

• Stand straight and grip the barbell in both hands, with your palms close together.

• Keeping your back straight, lift the barbell all the way up towards your chin. Allow your elbows to go up past your ears.

• Slowly lower the barbell down to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

5) Rear delt fly

This is called the rear felt fly because in addition to the shoulders, it also works the upper back muscles, adding to the chiseled upper body aesthetics.

• Stand straight with a dumbbell in either hand. Bend forward to about a 45-degree angle and single slightly at your knees to help with balance. Allow the dumbbells to be suspended directly below your shoulders and maintain a slight hinge in your elbows.

• Raise the dumbbells up to shoulder level, squeezing your back as you bring them to the top.

• Slowly lower them down to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

Front raises

This exercise targets the frontal muscles of the shoulder, giving the area more definition.

• Stand straight with a dumbbell in either hand.

• Ensuring your back is straight, raise the dumbbells up to shoulder level.

• Slowly lower them down to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement for 15 to 20 reps.

Add these exercises to your next upper body or push routine. Remember to watch your form and ensure you are doing them right so you don’t end up pulling a muscle or hurting yourself. Keep at it and you should be seeing results in no time!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you work your shoulders regularly? I will now! Never have. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul