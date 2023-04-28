Building resilience: Thriving with an immunocompromised system

You may have heard the terms 'immunocompromised' or 'immunosuppressed' spoken together in COVID-19 and vaccination discussions. Both terms refer to people with weakened immune systems.

Immunocompromised individuals are more susceptible to influenza and COVID-19 viruses, which can cause serious illness or even death. Additionally, they might not react as well to vaccinations.

For many people, having a compromised immune system increases their risk of getting sick or infected at any time, not just during a pandemic.

What does immunocompromised mean?

Compromised immunity makes people susceptible to diseases. (Image via Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich)

The definition of the term 'immunocompromised' is quite unclear. Nevertheless, generally speaking, it denotes that an individual's immune system isn't functioning as effectively as it should to guard against infections.

That can make the person more susceptible to unusual diseases and make typical infections worse.

What causes a person to be immunocompromised?

Immunocompromised systems can result from many common factors, like:

1) Medical procedure

The immune system can be weakened by many medical procedures, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and immunosuppressive medications used during organ transplantation.

While some cancer treatments kill cancer cells, others erode the immune system. A suppressed immune system is the likely outcome if you have an autoimmune disease.

2) Chronic conditions

Take precautions like wearing mask in public places. (Image via Pexels/Evg Kowalievska)

Immune cells can be destroyed by diseases like HIV and AIDS, leaving the body prone to various infections. Immune cells affected by autoimmune diseases act as spies and attack your own healthy tissues.

HIV/AIDS, lupus, multiple sclerosis and diabetes are examples of chronic conditions that can impair the immune system.

3) Genetic conditions

Some genetic conditions, like severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), cause immune system damage from birth.

4) Organ/ Bone marrow transplantation

Due to a lack of white blood cells in the initial weeks following a bone marrow transplant, you're more prone to infection. If you've had an organ or bone marrow transplant, you must continue taking medication to suppress your immune system.

These treatments, sometimes referred to as immune suppressants and anti-rejection drugs, assist the body in assimilating new cells while preventing the attack of healthy tissues by new immune cells.

5) Age

As the immune system deteriorates with age, older people may be more vulnerable to infections and diseases.

6) Malnutrition

Malnutrition is another cause. (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Malnutrition is when people don't get enough nutrition. Their immune system can get weakened, and they're more prone to illnesses and infections.

7) Environmental influences

Over time, exposure to environmental influences, like toxins and pollution, can cause the immune system to deteriorate.

8) Stress

Chronic stress can weaken the immune system and increase a person's susceptibility to diseases and infections.

How to build resilience?

People with weakened immune systems are more prone to illnesses, infections and other health issues.

However, developing resilience and living well with an immunocompromised system is possible by implementing specific strategies and mindset changes, like:

a) Prioritize self-care

Make self-care a priority, as it's crucial to developing resilience. It's crucial to look after your physical and mental health if you're immunocompromised. That entails getting enough sleep, maintaining a nutritious diet, exercising frequently and taking measures to control stress.

b) Stay informed

Ensure proper hygiene. (Image via Unsplash/Kristine Wook)

Keep up with the most recent information about your disease, therapies and drugs you're taking. You can use this information to make educated health decisions and interact with your healthcare professionals more effectively.

c) Ensure proper hygiene

Maintaining proper hygiene is essential for avoiding infections and diseases. Avoid touching your face; wash your hands frequently, and stay away from ill people.

You should speak to your healthcare practitioner if you get unwell or if you're unsure what to do. If you're having symptoms, they can advise you on your particular circumstance and the best course of action.

Despite the fact that the condition may be challenging or impossible to identify, it's crucial to be aware that there may be immunocompromised individuals in your immediate vicinity.

You can help protect such individuals by washing your hands frequently, covering your coughs and sneezes with your elbow, and staying at home when you're sick. Another way to prevent infecting individuals who are immunocompromised is by being up-to-date with your vaccines.

