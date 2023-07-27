Bullous Pemphigoid: Understanding the symptoms of a rare skin disorder

Bullous pemphigoid is a skin disorder that affects people of all ages. Although it is rare, it can be serious. It is caused by the immune system attacking proteins that keep the skin layers together and results in large blisters filled with fluid, or bullae, to form on the skin's surface.

It is important to recognize the symptoms of bullous pemphigoid early on to receive timely medical attention. In this article, we will delve into the common signs and symptoms of bullous pemphigoid.

What are the common symptoms of bullous pemphigoid?

Image via Pexels

1. Formation of blisters

A noticeable indication of bullous pemphigoid is the emergence of sizable and taut blisters on the skin. They typically show up on parts of the body that frequently experience rubbing, including the arms, legs, abdomen, and groin.

The blisters can vary in size, ranging from a few millimeters to several centimeters, and may occur individually or in groups.

2. Itching and redness

Before blisters develop, people with this ailment may suffer itching and redness in the afflicted regions. The scratching that might aggravate the illness and raise the risk of infection can result from acute and persistent itching.

3. Mucous membrane involvement

Bullous pemphigoid can also affect the mucous membranes in addition to the skin. In delicate regions like the mouth, throat, and genital area, this can lead to blisters and erosions. Oral involvement may cause uncomfortable mouth sores and trouble swallowing.

4. Fluctuating symptoms

Bullous pemphigoid symptoms may come and go. Patients can have times when their blisters and itching lessen, known as remission, followed by flare-ups with more severe symptoms.

5. Skin erosions

When the bullae burst, they can create exposed and sensitive areas on the skin known as erosions. These wounds are vulnerable to becoming infected and may need to be treated with careful attention.

6. Nail changes

Sometimes, this skin infection can cause changes in the nails, like ridges, splitting, or thinning. Although it's not very common, nail involvement can help with diagnosis.

7. Swollen lymph nodes

Sometimes, people with this skin disease may notice that their lymph nodes near the affected skin areas are swollen and sore. This can indicate that the body's immune system is responding to skin inflammation.

8. Eye involvement

This skin infection can, in rare instances, also damage the eyes, causing symptoms including conjunctivitis, sensitivity to light, and red eyes. If you develop eye involvement, it's crucial to get medical assistance immediately to avoid any consequences.

9. Secondary infections

The risk of subsequent bacterial infections is increased by the presence of open sores and erosions. Other symptoms, including greater pain, swelling, and pus production, can result from these infections, which can also worsen the illness.

10. General weakness

Like many autoimmune conditions, patients with this skin condition may experience general pain, weariness, and weakness, especially during times when the condition is more severe.

Image via Pexels

Bullous pemphigoid may be the cause of chronic itching, skin redness, or the creation of big blisters in you or someone you know. Immune system-related, this uncommon skin condition may only be precisely diagnosed and efficiently treated if caught early on.

It's crucial to see a dermatologist or other healthcare provider so that you can get the testing and treatments you need to manage your symptoms, avoid problems, and enhance your quality of life if you have this difficult illness.