Bump on the lip: What are the causes and effective treatments?

Bump on the lip is a harmless condition that clears up without treatment within a few days. However, sometimes it can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult for you to talk or eat.

Small bumps on lips can occur due to infections, allergic reactions, and various other skin conditions. While they go away on their own without any treatment, bumps that occur with other symptoms or do not heal in a few days may require medical attention.

Why do I have a bump on my lip?

Bumps on the lips can vary in color, size, and texture and can be caused due to several reasons. These include:

bacterial infections

allergic reactions

milia

cold sores or canker sores

mouth disease

mucoceles

Fordyce granules

oral herpes

oral thrush

perioral dermatitis

oral cancer

Most white bumps on lips are harmless, but in conditions where the bumps are severe and cancerous, they can pose serious health issues.

What are the treatments for a bump on the lip?

Treatment for a bump on the lip generally depends on its cause and symptoms.

Your healthcare provider can prescribe antiviral, antifungal, and other antibiotic medications to cure infections. Dermatitis and allergic reactions, on the other hand, can be treated with antihistamine medications such as over-the-counter creams and pills to reduce inflammatory reactions.

Conditions like Fordyce spots do not require any medical treatment as they usually go away on their own. But you can get them removed with laser treatments and electrosurgery. If you have a bump on the lip due to oral thrush, your doctor can prescribe topical antiseptics, dietary supplements, and antifungal medications for the treatment.

While there is no treatment for herpes simplex, antiviral medications can potentially ease uncomfortable symptoms and prevent it from coming back. Mucous cysts also go away on their own and generally don’t require treatment.

If the cyst is under the skin, however, treatments such as surgery, laser ablation and freezing the cyst can be useful. If the bump on the lip is due to oral thrush, then it can be treated with antifungal medications. This may include a medicated mouthwash or ointment.

Oral cancer is the most severe type of bump on the lip that requires proper medical attention depending on the condition’s severity. Treatments can include chemotherapy, surgical removal of the bump, and radiation.

How to get rid of a bump on lip at home?

Apart from medical treatments, several home remedies can also help cure a bump on the lip and prevent it from coming back. Here are some effective tips that you can try at home:

Take pain killers

If you have severe pain, you can opt for over-the-counter pain relievers to get rid of discomfort associated with bumps on the lips.

Avoid picking or biting your lips

If you have a bump on your lip, avoid picking or biting the skin on your lips. Doing so can worsen your condition and even affect your healing time. This can lead to more infections, too.

Use antiviral medicine

Applying benzyl alcohol or docosanol-containing antiviral ointment can also reduce pain and inflammation. Using over-the-counter creams or gels that have lidocaine, benzocaine, or dibucaine can be beneficial as well.

Alongside these, you must also avoid spicy and salty foods until the bump has fully healed. You can even use an ice pack in the affected area to get relief. Most importantly, be sure to keep your lips moisturized to reduce dryness and cracking.

When to see a doctor?

You should see a doctor if the bump on your lips does not clear within a few weeks or develop alongside other symptoms, including bleeding, swelling, a severe rash that spreads, and severe pain.

You should also consult a healthcare provider if the bump is very painful or if you experience jaw swelling or tongue numbness.

