Busting myths about OCD and demystifying the condition

There are several myths about OCD that leave us thinking about what it is and how it affects us. Obsessive-compulsive Disorder is a mental health disorder that is majorly misunderstood and impacts millions of individuals all over the globe.

Getting to know about OCD is of paramount importance to help those suffering. It is much more than just being hygienic or organized. OCD is an alarming condition that impacts your everyday life in multiple ways. Half-baked knowledge is, at times, even worse than having no knowledge of the issue. Obsessive-compulsive disorder myths are a barrier to awareness.

OCD is not just about cleanliness. (Image via Freepik/ freepik)

What is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)?

It is important to identify the myths about OCD for enhanced awareness. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

OCD is a serious psychological condition, identified by two main components: compulsions and obsessions. Compulsions are recurring behavior patterns or mental actions that an individual is driven to carry out in response to their obsessions.

Obsessions are intrusive thoughts that create intense distress in the individual. No, it is not fun for the individual to engage in the actions. Rather, they do it as a consequence of these obsessions.

Myths about OCD that stop us from understanding its reality

Myths about OCD need to be given serious attention. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Myths about OCD are prevalent, especially on social media. The term is casually used to describe minute situations, further deteriorating the condition's seriousness. Let us read about some common myths about OCD:

Myth 1: It is just about maintaining cleanliness

One of the classic myths about OCD is that it's largely related to being clean or overly organized. In fact, it can manifest itself in multiple types of OCD.

It may consist of intense dred, irrational thoughts, or practices that have nothing in common with neatness. OCD is a complicated psychological condition and isn't just limited to being overly organized.

Myth 2: Doesn't everyone have it?

Not everyone has OCD. (Image via Unsplash/ Annie Spratt)

It's pretty common to hear people speak, "I'm a bit OCD regarding this," when they like to do things in an orderly manner. On the contrary, liking to be clean or organized is very different from having OCD.

Those suffering from OCD know that it's a severe, debilitating condition, which impedes everyday living and may prove to be extremely distressing.

Myth 3: You can put it off at anytime

OCD isn't a personality characteristic that people can switch on and off at will. It's a mental health issue that is deeply rooted in neurobiology, environmental factors, and genetics. Those with OCD don't wish to exhibit obsessive or compulsive behaviors; it is something that is beyond their liking.

Myth 4: It may be for attention-seeking

No mental health condition is for seeking attention. (Image via Pexels/ Cotton bro)

The nature of this particular misconception is harmful as well as stigmatizing. Those suffering from the signs of OCD usually keep their struggles hidden because of social shame and embarrassment. They are genuinely suffering the rigors of this condition; seeking immediate attention isn't their primary goal.

Myth 5: It can't be treated

There isn't a total cure for OCD but it is a treatable disorder. Effective therapies like Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and medication, can help alleviate symptoms with success. Many people with OCD may lead wholesome lives with the necessary support systems as well as treatment.

Myths about OCD stop many individuals with this condition from seeking the desired help. It is important to note that this mental health condition requires professional support and treatment.

By gaining a clear insight into the condition, let us strive to demystify these myths about OCD and promote empathy and compassion for those suffering from the disorder.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

