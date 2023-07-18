Types of OCD: From Contamination to Checking

"I am sort of OCD." If you have heard yourself or someone else say this, you need to stop. OCD is a serious mental health condition, and it is essential to understand the types of OCD.

OCD is a mental health issue where an individual experiences a cycle of obsessions and compulsions. Obsessions are intrusive thoughts or images that may pop up and cause immense distress for the client. Now, an individual would want to reduce the distress caused by the obsessions and engage in compulsions to potentially reduce the distress. OCD is not a simple set of symptoms but manifests in a complex way.

There are various types of OCD and they can all hamper an individual's life. (Image via Vecteezy/ Ruslan)

What are The Four Types of OCD: Unveiling the Diverse Faces

There are many types of OCD that we recognize now. (Image via Vecteezy/ Aliaksandra Savich)

Technically speaking, there aren’t different types of OCD. However, there are common symptom categories that can be described as types of OCD. They have similarities in the content of their thoughts. Someone with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder could potentially have any type of obsessive thoughts or exhibit compulsive behavior, but the following types of OCD are seen most often:

1) Contamination OCD

Contamination OCD is not just limited to cleaning behaviors. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

As the name suggests, this type of OCD consists of obsessions around the fear of germs, contamination, or any other harmful substance in the environment. The most common example of contamination OCD is a person excessively washing their hands after they believe they have touched something contaminated or 'dirty'. You can imagine that someone with this OCD may have experienced extreme fear during the COVID pandemic.

A growing body of research tries to grasp a form of mental contamination. Some people clean themselves not because of physical contact with dirty things but because they have been ill-treated. They experience feeling internally filthy.

2) Checking OCD

Did I or did I not check that? (Image via Getty/ Getty)

We all check so that we avoid any mistakes or negligence. However, in checking OCD, an individual has persistent fears that they are going to make a grave mistake due to their negligence.

To reduce the distress caused by the obsessions, they engage in checking behaviors and keep doing that until their obsessions are satiated. For instance, a person may repeatedly check the lock of their door, check that the appliances have been turned off, and spend a lot of time rechecking behaviors.

3) Symmetry and Orderliness OCD

Symmetry is a cherished quality, but it can also have an obsessive side. (Image via Getty/ Getty)

Humans enjoy symmetry. There is a school of Psychology called Gestalt, and it also supports the fact that our perception leans towards symmetry. However, people with this type of OCD are preoccupied with achieving a sense of symmetry.

They want a sense of exactness or orderliness in their daily routines or the arrangement of objects. They may repeatedly arrange items or perform tasks until they feel a sense of balance or order. Remember that this is to an obsessive level, meaning they will use scales and other tools to ensure that they perceive symmetry.

4) Harm OCD

Harm OCD can cause significant distress for both the individual and the family. (Image via Vecteezy/ Titiwoot)

Unfortunately, there can also be obsessions with harming oneself and others. Harm OCD may occur even though there is no genuine intent or desire to do so. Individuals may experience distressing thoughts of harming loved ones or strangers.

However, the distress can be great, and a person may engage in compulsive behaviors to prevent these fears from materializing. Some of these include avoiding situations or places where harm may occur. They may seek reassurance so that they don't act on their obsessions.

Other Types of OCD

Apart from these types, other types of OCD are also being increasingly recognized. For instance, hoarding OCD has been, in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), reclassified as a condition on its own. However, some people with OCD could still show hoarding features.

Individuals may also experience relationship OCD, where there are consistent and persistent doubts about romantic relationships. Naturally, interpersonal relationships become difficult for them to manage.

OCD is a complex condition. Irrespective of the symptoms an individual displays, they require the needed help. There are many effective ways to deal with OCD.

Additionally, OCD can manifest in various other ways, and its severity can range from mild to severe. As always, if you feel like you or your loved ones are experiencing any of the symptoms, it is best to consider professional assistance.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

