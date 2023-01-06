Relationship OCD: Symptoms, Causes, and Coping Mechanism

Relationship OCD (also known as R-OCD) is a type of obsessive-compulsive disorder in which people have intrusive thoughts and compulsive behaviors related to their romantic partner.

The condition can cause recurring thoughts about misgivings or worries about the relationship. Individuals may be unsure whether their partner truly loves them or if the relationship would last.

Such thoughts can result in behaviors intended to provide reassurance. This pattern can be extremely stressful for people experiencing OCD symptoms and also detrimental for the relationship.

Symptoms of relationship OCD

The following are some symptoms and signs of relationship OCD:

Concerns about your connection or your partner

Always questioning whether your partner truly loves you

Excessive concern for happiness or well-being of your partner

Always looking for your partner's flaws

Believing that you might have discovered a different, better partner.

Seeking constant validation from your partner

Distracted and unable to concentrate due to obsessive thoughts about the relationship and partner

To diagnose the situation, your healthcare provider or counselor will need to rule out other conditions that could be causing your symptoms, such as an anxiety disorder or depression.

Causes

The precise reasons behind relationship OCD are unknown, but a variety of variables may be involved. The following factors may increase an individual's likelihood of developing OCD:

Changes in brain activity in specific areas

Problems in close relationships

Abuse in the past

Death of a loved one

Trauma

Unexpected life changes, such as having to move or marrying

Serotonin tiers in the brain fluctuate

Relationship OCD Types

Relationship OCD is classified into two types (Photo by Unsplash/Afif Ramdhasuma)

Relationship OCD is classified into two types. Some people will have one or the other, while others may have symptoms of both.

Relationship-focused: This type of relationship OCD has symptoms that revolve within the relationship itself. This personality type may wonder, "Does my partner truly love me?", or "Am I really in love with them?"

Partner-focused: The signs of this condition focus on the individual's partner's characteristics. A person suffering from this kind of relationship OCD may adore their partner but be fixated with queries about their partner's character, intelligence, and other qualities.

Treatment

If you suspect you have a relationship OCD, consult with your doctor about treatment options. The severity of OCD symptoms is related to an inability to establish and maintain a romantic relationship.

As a result, treating the symptoms effectively is an important and necessary first step forward towards a healthy relationship. Therapists, meds, or a combination of both may be used to treat relationship OCD:

Psychotherapy: In addition to treating OCD symptoms, psychotherapy can provide a useful framework for working on difficult areas such as low self-esteem, difficulty asserting yourself, poor social skills, and a lack of self-confidence that may be impeding your ability to begin or maintain a stable, strong partnership.

Medication: A physician may prescribe medications to help alleviate OCD symptoms. Antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may be prescribed. According to research, SSRIs are among the most powerful forms of drugs for the treatment of OCD.

How to cope with relationship OCD

Involve your partner in OCD treatment. (Photo by Unsplash/Imam Fadly)

Although OCD can make it difficult to form, maintain, and enjoy a loving relationship, there're ways to overcome it:

Involve your partner

If you're already in a relationship, it might be beneficial for the partner to become more involved in your treatment.

Maintain Honest and Open Communication

Open and transparent communication is at the core of any romantic relationship, whether you suffer from relationship OCD or not. That's particularly important if your symptoms are worsening or changing.

Participate in a Support Group

Support from community groups for OCD can indeed be an excellent source of social support, as they allow you to hear how others deal with feelings of isolation or shame. Although dating someone you met through a support network may be appealing, proceed with caution.

Takeaway

It's critical to remember that there're solutions available to assist you and your partner in coping with relationship OCD.

Learning about the condition can help you understand why you have irrational thoughts and compulsive behaviors about your relationship. You can manage the symptoms as well as build a stronger, extra solid relationship by seeking help and enrolling the assistance of your partner.

Poll : 0 votes