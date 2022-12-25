Butterfly sit-ups are a type of sit-up where your heels touch each other and knees touch together, which makes the pose look like butterfly wings. Butterfly sit-ups are considered one of the best ab exercises, but not all abdominal workouts should be treated the same.

Let's take a look at what butterfly situps are and how they can help you achieve your fitness goals!

What are Butterfly Sit-ups?

Butterfly sit-ups are a great exercise for your core abdominal muscles. If you are not sure what these muscles are, they help support your back and keep it stabilized and strong. Workouts that affect them can be used to reduce lower back pain and improve posture.

Further, these sit-ups also help manage your weight, tone muscles, and create stronger abs. When you do regular sit-ups, the spine is naturally in a neutral position. However, butterfly sit-ups come with one small twist that lets you target the inner sides of your obliques.

How to Do Butterfly Sit-Ups

Improve flexibility & strengthen weak spine muscles. (Image via Pexels / Jonathan Borba)

To do a butterfly sit-up, follow these steps:

Lie down on your back with your heels touching each other and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Your arms can either be crossed or stretched above your head.

Curl up into a ball, bringing your chest as close to your knees as possible.

Make sure to use your abs and not momentum from swinging your arms to power the movement.

Lower yourself slowly to the ground, and roll back up to a standing position, keeping your movements slow and controlled.

Ensure that you keep your head straight throughout the movement, avoiding jerking motions with your head.

Benefits of Butterfly Sit-Ups

The butterfly sit-up is similar to a regular sit-up, but it also provides some extra stretch. You can do it almost anywhere, and it is a great way to get a little extra exercise.

Promotes weight loss. (Image via Pexels / Ketut Subiyanto)

Some of their other notable benefits include:

1) Butterfly sit-ups are a type of exercise that, when performed with resistance bands, can help you strengthen your core muscles.

2) This type of sit-up can help you lose weight as well. Additional muscle mass can help you burn more calories, and building muscle mass is an efficient way to lose weight. However, more muscle mass isn't the only factor involved in weight loss. Consider alternative exercises if you want to shed some pounds.

3) Since these sit-ups are a bodyweight exercise, you don’t need to purchase any equipment or find a specific location to perform it. However, using a soft surface like a yoga mat makes this exercise more comfortable.

4) This exercise can help you feel some range of motion in your hips. As a result, you might gain some flexibility and mobility by doing them.

5) If you have back pain, core strengthening exercises like butterfly sit-ups may be helpful. However, if you are currently suffering from this problem, be careful, and talk to an expert before implementing this exercise in your routine.

Safety Tips

To do a butterfly sit-up safely, you need to be mindful of your body's weakest areas and make sure you protect them.

Correct posture and form is crucicial. (Image via Pexels / Thirdman)

If you have back pain or sensitive groins, you may want to stick to other strengthening exercises first. If you have groin muscle pain, talk to your primary care provider before trying this workout.

Further, if you feel pain in any body part, it may be time to take a break from your workout. Try switching to a less intense routine, and figure out whether this type of sit-up is right for you or not.

Wrapping Up

Butterfly sit-ups are a great intermediate type of exercise, offering stabilization and heightened intensity. If done properly, they can help make you stronger, improve core stability, and help you see good results. Just try them a few times, and if you like them, add them to your routine. If not, try something else that is more fun or challenging. There are many other exercise options to consider

