Calisthenics shoulder workout: 5 exercises for stronger shoulders

A calisthenics shoulder workout is one of the best ways to increase your shoulder strength and stability.

Not only do calisthenics shoulder exercises boost strength but they improve shoulder mobility and improve muscle tone as well.

Importance of strong shoulders

Strong shoulders boost lifting capacity. (Photo via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

Strong shoulders improve your posture, boost upper body appearance, and most importantly, reduce your risks of pain and injuries in the back, rotator cuff, and neck. Additionally, they promote athletic performance and boost your lifting capacity.

The best part about a calisthenics shoulder workout is that it doesn’t require any tools rather all it requires is your body weight and ample space to get it done easily and correctly. All in all, shoulder calisthenics exercises are an incredibly beneficial way to increase your upper body strength while focusing on shoulder muscles.

So, are you ready to give it a try? Below we have listed the five best exercises for a result-worthy calisthenics shoulder workout.

5 exercises to add to your calisthenics shoulder workout routine

The following exercises are suitable for all fitness levels and can be easily performed at home or the gym.

1. Pike push-ups

Pike push-ups are a variation of the standard push-ups. (Photo via Freepik)

The pike push-up is one of the most basic exercises that you must surely incorporate into your calisthenics shoulder workout routine. This bodyweight shoulder exercise primarily targets the front deltoids and also engages the chest and triceps.

To do:

Sit straight on your knees and keep your hands on the floor with your palms down.

Now slowly lift your knees and hips off the ground until your body gets into an inverted V position.

Keep your abs engaged and make sure to keep your thighs and hips stable.

From there, lower yourself down until your head nearly reaches the floor. Hold the position while focusing on your shoulders and then slowly press through your arms to get back to the initial position.

2. Lateral raises

Lateral raises target the deltoids. (Photo via Freepik/Racool_studio)

The lateral raise is an amazing deltoid calisthenics exercise that targets the side delts and helps develop strong and muscular shoulders. This bodyweight exercise might seem easy but will intensely challenge your strength.

A standard lateral raise is done using dumbbells or other free weights, but it can also be done using your body weight or a towel.

To do:

Stand straight with your left shoulder towards the wall. Hold a towel and place it over your left elbow and slightly lean towards your left side.

Bend your elbow and rest it on the wall so that your entire arm gets on the wall.

Now engage your lateral deltoid and then slowly slide your arms up to your shoulder level. As you’ll do this, you will feel a gentle contraction in your deltoids.

Pause at the top and reverse the movement to return to the initial position.

3. Reverse plank

Reverse plank targets the rear deltoids. (Photo via Freepik/Racool_studio)

The reverse plank is a great rear delts calisthenics exercise that works on the shoulder extension movement and improves shoulder mobility. It is a challenging plank variation but with continuous practice, you can master it easily.

To do:

Sit straight with your legs extended out in the front and arms extended behind you. Keep your palms pressed on the floor with your fingers spread towards your butts.

Engage your glutes, abs, and hamstrings and slowly lift your hips off the floor. Push through your arms to keep your body up and stable.

Hold the position and then return to the start.

4. Wall walk-up

Wall walk-up is an advanced calisthenics shoulder workout. (Photo via Freepik/freepic.diller)

Another great exercise to add to your calisthenics shoulder workout routine is the wall walk-up. This is a bit difficult exercise that demands strength and endurance. Regular practice of the wall walk-up can help you build massive shoulder strength and improve your upper body appearance.

To do:

Start in a standard push-up position with your palms pressed on the floor and your feet towards a wall.

Now slowly back up and move your feet higher on the wall while crawling back, and continue to do so.

Now crawl back down into the standard push-up position and repeat.

5. Decline push-ups

Decline push-up is a variation of the basic push-up. (Photo via Freepik/tonodiaz)

This calisthenics shoulder workout is a variation of the standard push-up and requires you to keep your feet on an elevated surface like an exercise bench or plyo box. This exercise targets your shoulder muscles and also works your upper pecs.

To do:

Take a push-up position with your feet placed on an elevated platform behind you and your arms placed at a shoulder-width distance in the front.

Engage your glutes, quads, and core muscles and slowly bend your elbows and lower your chest down until your chest nearly touches the floor.

Press into the floor and return to the start.

The aforementioned calisthenics shoulder exercises are easy to adapt and can be done anywhere. They can be added to your regular shoulder training sessions or upper body workout routine. With no tools needed, these movements are convenient to do and are sure to help you achieve your upper body fitness goals.

Try practicing a few of these calisthenics shoulder workouts to improve your shoulder strength and mobility and boost your full-body fitness.