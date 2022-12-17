Hummus is a popular Middle Eastern dish made from chickpeas and is used as a dip for pita bread.

It's made by blending chickpeas, tahini (ground sesame seeds), olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Hummus is a tasty and versatile dish that's loved by many across the world.

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of the popular delicacy and its recipes.

Nutritional Value of Hummus

This dish is packed with nutrients, including vitamins and minerals. Hundred grams of this dish provides:

Calories: 166 kcal

166 kcal Fat: 9.6 grams

9.6 grams Protein: 7.9 grams

7.9 grams Carbs: 14.3 grams

14.3 grams Fiber: 6.0 grams

6.0 grams Manganese: 39% of the RDI

39% of the RDI Copper: 26% of the RDI

26% of the RDI Folate: 21% of the RDI

21% of the RDI Magnesium: 18% of the RDI

18% of the RDI Phosphorus: 18% of the RDI

18% of the RDI Iron: 14% of the RDI

14% of the RDI Zinc: 12% of the RDI

12% of the RDI Thiamin: 12% of the RDI

12% of the RDI Vitamin B6: 10% of the RDI

10% of the RDI Potassium: 7% of the RDI

Chickpeas are a great source of plan-based protein and are ideal for vegans. They provide 7.9 grams of protein, which is quite impressive. Chickpeas are also among the fiber-rich foods, as they're rich in vitamins and minerals essential for health.

Health Benefits of Hummus

Consumption of chickpeas can provide several health benefits.Some of them are listed below:

1) Might reduce inflammation

Hummus is packed with healthy ingredients that may help reduce chronic inflammation.

Extra virgin olive oil contains the antioxidant oleocanthal, which is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Sesame seeda present in the dish contains anti-inflammatory compounds, which may reduce the levels of IL6 and C Reactive Protein (CRP).

2) Might improve digestion

Chickpeas in hummus contain a significant amount of dietary fiber, which helps soften and add bulk to stool.

Moreover, dietary fiber also promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria known as probiotics. These bacteria often produce butyrate, a type of fatty acid that helps nourish the intestinal lining.

3) Might control blood glucose level

Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, and the consumption of hummus does not cause a sharp rise in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. Low glycemic index foods are safe for people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Chickpeas are rich in protein, starch, and antinutrients, which slow down the absorption of carbs in the intestine. Fats present in hummus can also regulate the amount of sugar entering the bloodstream. It has been found that chickpeas release much lesser carbs into the blood than foods that have lower carb content.

4) Safe for gluten-intolerant people

Chickpeas are naturally gluten-free and are not related to nuts. Consumption of hummus is considered safe for people with celiac disease, gluten allergy, nut allergy, inflammatory bowel disease, and ulcerative colitis.

It has to be kept in mind that chickpeas are high in raffinose, a type of FODMAP. People on a low FODMAP diet must not consume large amounts of it. Note that this dish also contains sesame seeds, so people allergic to sesame seeds can avoid adding them to their recipe.

Hummus Recipe

There are several ways to prepare this dish using different ingredients and condiments. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

250 grams of cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup (60 ml) well-stirred tahini

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt to taste

30 to 45 ml of water

Paprika

Instructions:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the tahini and lemon juice, and blend for a minute.

Add the olive oil, minced garlic, cumin, and a 1/2 teaspoon of salt to the whipped tahini and lemon juice, and blend for 30 seconds.

Add half of the chickpeas to the food processor, and blend for a minute. Add the remaining chickpeas, and blend till the mixture is thick and smooth.

Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and dash of paprika. You can store it in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Bottom Line

Hummus is a nutritious food native to the Middle East. It's loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It's vegan and safe for people allergic to gluten. While preparing this dish, ensure to cook the chickpeas well beforehand.

