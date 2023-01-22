If you've been wondering about the calories in tuna and everything else related to tuna, you’ve come to the absolutely right place!

In this article, we shall discuss the calories in tuna, types of tuna, calories in tuna salad, and the several benefits of tuna.

What is Tuna Fish?

Tuna fish dishes (Photo by jirayu koontholjinda on Unsplash)

Before understanding the calories in tuna and anything else regarding it, you should know what tuna is and its characteristics.

Tuna is a type of predatory fish which is found in warm seas. It is one of the most popular for fishing and is extensively used for commercial purposes. It belongs to the tribe Thunnini, which is a subhrodun of the Mackerel family. The fish in this group are usually elongated in shape, with a round body that tapers towards the tail.

Number of Calories in Tuna

Usually, tuna comes in a can and holds water as well. It is therefore important to keep that in mind in order to count calories instead of including water weight.

A serving of 3-ounce from canned tuna contains the following:

Number of calories - 85

Protein - 22g

Carbohydrates - 0g

Fat - 1g

It’s essential to know your daily macros, so you can figure out how much protein, carbohydrates, and fat you need to consume on a regular basis.

Apart from macronutrients, tuna contains omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and vitamin D.

Tuna Benefits

Benefits of Tuna (Image via Google)

Given that tuna has a high protein and fat content, it comes with a series of health benefits. It’s a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower the risk of heart disease by focusing on inflammation reduction and improving cholesterol levels.

Additionally, the same fatty acids help with improving the cognitive function of the brain while reducing the risk of dementia.

Next, the number of calories in tuna is low while protein-content is high. This makes it a great addition to any type of diet.

Finally, tuna fish can improve your immune system and bone health, and can reduce the risk of cancer because of omega-3 fatty acids.

Types of Tuna

Types of Tuna (Photo by Nikola Bačanek on Unsplash)

When it comes to different types of tuna, quite a few varieties are canned and sold for consumption. Here are some of them:

1) Albacore

This is larger than the others in the group and is usually found in the northern part of the Pacific Ocean. It has a firm texture and comes with a mild flavor.

2) Yellowfin

It is found in tropical and sun-tropical parts of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. It has a delicate texture but also a mild flavor.

3) Bluefin

Bluefin tuna is one of the most sought-after type of tuna. Usually it’s found in the Mediterranean and Atlantic oceans. The Bluefin tuna’s meaty flavor along with its high fat content makes it a favorite among many.

4) Bigeye

Bigeye is found in warm waters, but it also comes in a meaty flavor with a high fat content like Bluefin tuna.

5) Tongol

Within these types of tuna, tongol is a smaller species. It’s found in the Pacific Ocean and is also known as longtail tuna.

6) Skipjack

The most commonly fished and canned tuna is skipjack. It’s another small species from the group and comes with a delicate flavor which goes well with almost every palette.

Calories in Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad (Photo by Grooveland Designs on Unsplash)

Tuna salad is a popular dish created with fish, and is considered a nutritious and healthy meal as well. However, it’s not possible to arrive at an exact number of calories in a tuna salad considering the ingredients can differ.

Nevertheless, if you take into account half a cup of canned tuna along with common ingredients such as mayonnaise, lemon juice, onions, celery, and salad, here are the average numbers:

Calories: 250-300

Protein: 17g to 20g

Carbohydrates: 4g to 5g

Fat: 15g to 20g

Now, if you add more mayonnaise, the number of calories will increase because of the high-calorie content in mayonnaise. On the other hand, if you use Greek yogurt instead, the number of calories will decrease.

Ultimately, you might need to use a calorie and macros tracker or food measurement to figure out how many calories are there in the tuna salad you make with the available ingredients.

