Cambered bar curls: How to, benefits, variations

Cambered bar curls, also known as EZ bar curls or preacher curls, are a popular exercise for targeting the biceps muscles. The cambered bar, also referred to as an EZ bar due to its shape, features angled hand grips that provide a more comfortable grip. It reduces stress on the wrists and elbows when the same exercise is performed using a straight barbell.

How to perform cambered bar curls

Bicep workouts (Photo by Richard R on Unsplash)

Here's how you can perform cambered bar curls correctly:

Start by selecting a cambered bar and loading it with an appropriate weight. Begin with a weight that allows you to maintain proper form and gradually increase the weight as you become more comfortable. Stand straight and keep your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees should be slightly bent. Hold the cambered bar with an underhand grip (palms facing upward) and your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your elbows should be close to your torso. Keeping your upper arms stationary, exhale and curl the barbell forward by contracting your biceps. Continue lifting until the bar is at shoulder level, and your biceps are fully contracted. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the motion for maximum impact. Hold the contracted position for a brief moment while maintaining tension in your biceps. Inhale and slowly lower the barbell back to the starting position while maintaining control. Fully extend your arms, but avoid locking out your elbows to keep tension on the biceps. Repeat for the desired number of repetitions.

Listed below are some tips for performing cambered bar curls effectively:

Keep your upper arms stationary throughout the movement. The only joint involved in the exercise should be the elbow joint.

Maintain a controlled and smooth motion while lifting and lowering the bar.

Avoid using excessive momentum or swinging the body to lift the weight. Focus on isolating and engaging the biceps muscles.

Perform the exercise in a controlled manner, emphasizing the eccentric (lowering) phase to maximize muscle activation and growth.

It's important to use proper form and avoid excessive weight.

Start with lighter weights and focus on progressive overload as you become stronger.

Which muscles are targeted during cambered curls?

Bicep muscles (Photo by Diyar Shahbaz on Unsplash)

Cambered bar curls primarily target the biceps brachii muscle, which is located on the front of the upper arm. The biceps brachii is responsible for flexing the elbow joint and supinating the forearm (turning the palm upward).

In addition to the bicep muscles, cambered bar curls also engage other muscles as stabilizers and synergists to assist in the movement. These muscles include:

Brachialis

This muscle lies underneath the biceps brachii and is responsible for elbow flexion. Cambered bar curls effectively target the brachialis, helping to develop the size and strength of this muscle.

Brachioradialis

The brachioradialis is a muscle that runs along the forearm. It helps in flexing the elbow joint and is activated during cambered bar curls to a lesser extent.

Forearm muscles

While the primary focus of cambered curls is on the upper arm muscles, the muscles of the forearm, such as the flexor carpi radialis, flexor carpi ulnaris, and pronator teres, are also involved in maintaining grip and stability during the exercise.

Variations of cambered curls

Bicep curls (Photo by Ömer Haktan Bulut on Unsplash)

There are a few variations of cambered bar curls that you can incorporate into your workout routine to target the biceps muscles from different angles and add variety to your training. Here are three popular variations:

Wide-Grip Cambered Bar Curls

Instead of holding the cambered bar with a shoulder-width grip, you can take a wider grip by placing your hands wider apart on the bar. This variation places more emphasis on the outer portion of the biceps and can help develop width in the upper arms.

Close-Grip Cambered Bar Curls

In contrast to the wide-grip variation, the close-grip cambered curls involve holding the bar with a narrower grip. Position your hands closer together, around six to eight inches apart. This variation places more emphasis on the inner portion of the biceps, particularly the brachialis muscle.

Reverse-Grip Cambered Bar Curls

Instead of using an underhand grip (palms facing upward), you can perform cambered curls with an overhand grip (palms facing downward). This variation is also known as reverse curls. It primarily targets the brachioradialis muscle, located on the forearm, while still engaging the biceps brachii to a lesser degree.

When incorporating these variations into your workout routine, it's essential to maintain proper form and control throughout the movements. Gradually increase the weight as you become comfortable with each variation, and always listen to your body to avoid overexertion or injury.

