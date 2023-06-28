Can air conditioning make you sick? Understanding the potential health effects

Ah, the sweet relief of stepping into an air-conditioned room on a scorching summer day! Air conditioning has become an essential part of our lives, providing comfort and respite from the sweltering heat.

However, have you ever wondered if excessive exposure to an AC can have negative effects on health? In this article, we debunk common myths and shed light on the symptoms of air conditioning sickness, its duration and how to stay healthy while staying cool.

Can air conditioning make you sick?

Can AC cause diseases? (image via Freepik)

ACs has revolutionized the way we experience indoor environments, making them more comfortable and enjoyable. It regulates temperature, reduces humidity and improves air quality.

Whether at home, in the office or in public spaces, AC creates a pleasant atmosphere that promotes relaxation, productivity and overall well-being.

There'sa common misconception that AC can make you sick. However, it's important to distinguish between the actual effects of AC and other factors. AC itself does not directly cause illnesses; rather, it can exacerbate existing conditions or contribute to certain symptoms.

Symptoms of air conditioning sickness

Ac sickness signs (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

While being under an AC does not cause specific illnesses, it can lead to a condition known as "air conditioning sickness" or "sick building syndrome."

This condition is characterized by a range of symptoms that include dry skin, dry eyes, sore throat, coughing, congestion, headaches, fatigue and dizziness.

It's important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by other factors like poor indoor air quality or pre-existing health conditions.

How long does air conditioning sickness last?

The duration varies from person to person and depends on several factors. In most cases, the symptoms tend to subside shortly after leaving the air-conditioned environment or reducing exposure.

However, if symptoms persist or exacerbate, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.

Tips for healthy air conditioning habits

Healthy air conditioner use (Image via Freepik)

Maintain optimal temperature: Set your air conditioner to a comfortable temperature, typically between 22-26 degrees Celsius (72-78 degrees Fahrenheit). Extreme temperature differences between indoor and outdoor environments should be avoided.

Proper ventilation: Ensure proper ventilation in your space to allow fresh air circulation. If possible, open windows periodically to let in fresh air.

Regular maintenance: Schedule regular maintenance for your air conditioner or cooling system to keep it clean and functioning efficiently. That helps prevent build-up of allergens and ensures better air quality.

Use air purifiers: Consider using air purifiers to further improve indoor air quality. These devices can help remove pollutants and allergens from the air, providing a healthier environment.

Stay hydrated: Staying in a room with the AC blasting can sometimes lead to dryness, so it's important to stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day.

Air conditioner is a remarkable invention that enhances our comfort and quality of life. While it does not directly cause illnesses, it's essential to be aware of the symptoms of AC sickness and take necessary precautions.

By understanding the impact of AC on our health and implementing healthy habits, we can enjoy the benefits of a cool and comfortable environment without compromising our well-being.

