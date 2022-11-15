5 Yoga Poses for Deeper Relaxation

Anxiousness and stress have become common, which necessitates incorporation of yoga. There are several dynamic factors in everyday life that contribute towards anxiety and stress, including workplace pressure, peer pressure, and more.

Yoga poses are some of the most powerful ways to deal with everyday anxiety and stress along with promoting deeper relaxation. These poses can also help you in building better mental clarity, efficient weight management, increased flexibility, better self-esteem, and improved immune function.

Yoga Poses for Deep Relaxation

We have curated a list of the five best and most amazing yoga poses that can help you promote deeper relaxation and provide a plethora of other benefits.

1) Lizard Pose (Utthan Prishthasana)

It's a great yoga poses that promotes deeper relaxation in the mind and body by stretching the hamstrings and opening up the hips, chest, and shoulder muscles. It can also build greater balance and stability.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a conventional downward facing dog yoga pose before stepping forward with your left foot to bring your body into a deep lunge.

Bring your right knee to the ground while ensuring that your left foot is pressed onto the ground.

You can position both forearms on the block in front of you, and hold this position.

Gently release back into the downward facing dog pose, and swap sides.

2) Reclining Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

It can provide you with deeper relaxation by opening up the hip and pelvic regions and soothing the entire body. It can also engage the inner thighs and stretch the upper and lower body.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in a flat laying down position on the ground, with your back completely straight.

Bring the soles of both feet, and press onto each other at the center.

The position of your legs would be similar to that in a butterfly yoga pose.

You can position your hands overhead, with your palms stacked over one another.

Close your eyes, and breathe deeply.

3) Melting Heart Pose

This pose promotes deep relaxation by grounding your mind and body along with bringing a meditative state. It's quite an effective yoga pose when you feel stressed out and want to calm down.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin by bringing your body into the standard tabletop position before walking to the front with both your palms.

You should feel a deep stretch in your shoulders and upper back during the movement.

Make sure that your hips remain just above your knees throughout the movement.

Press your chest onto the ground, and hold.

4) Crocodile Pose (Makarasana)

It's a beginner yoga pose you can easily do. It can help you in combating fatigue, relieving stress, and stretching the lower body.

How to do this yoga pose?

Begin in the laying down position of your stomach before bringing your elbows to the front and on the ground.

Lift your head and shoulders off the ground, keeping your gaze forward and neck straight.

Position your chin on your palms, with your legs extended to your back.

Hold before gently releasing.

5) Puppy Pose (Anahatasana)

This pose can provide you with deep relaxation by opening up your shoulders and chest and relieving tension from the back by lengthening the spine. It can also help bring about calmness and relaxation to the mind.

How to do this yoga pose?

Bring your body into the conventional tabletop position, with your shoulders stacked just above your wrists and hips positioned just above your knees.

While keeping your legs unmoved, slowly reach your arms to the front while stretching your spine and bringing your chest close to the ground.

Relax your forehead onto the ground while keeping your neck in a neutral position. Keep your core engaged, and stay in this pose for a few moments. Gently release.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses can promote deep relaxation in both mind and body by bringing peace, grounding, and stability. These poses can bring you more to the center and provide relief from chaos.

The above listed poses can positively impact the body and mind. Some of the common benefits of these exercises include better mental concentration, improved self-esteem, increased stability, relaxed mind, and weight management.

