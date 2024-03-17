Antihistamines are drugs that treat allergic responses to things like pollen, dust, pets, and mould.

An allergy is when your body overreacts to something harmless. While antihistamines can make you sleepy, they may also cause weight gain.

Histamine usually helps control hunger. It signals to the hypothalamus part of your brain that you're full.

Antihistamines block histamine receptors in the hypothalamus, so your brain doesn't get that "full" message.

This causes increased hunger, obesity, higher insulin, and weight gain. Antihistamines might also leave you feeling fatigued and unwilling to exercise.

Weight gain and antihistamines

Cetirizine treats allergies and disorders like depression and anxiety, but some worry it causes weight gain. To understand this, we first need to look at how cetirizine works.

It might increase weight; studies link antihistamine use to long-term gains. However, the reasons aren't fully known, and effects vary from person to person.

An antihistamine, cetirizine, eases allergy symptoms like hay fever and hives. If you are concerned about antihistamine weight gain, here are some healthy lifestyle tips:

1) A well-balanced diet

Consuming balanced food gives you energy. Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Reduce processed goods and sugar. Limiting red meat and unhealthy fats helps maintain a healthy weight. If using allergy medications daily, consider the diet's impact.

If you're using an antihistamine on a daily basis to treat allergy symptoms, think about what you're eating. Food allergies can arise at any age.

Importance of antihistamines (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

2) Exercises

Regular exercise may additionally assist you in maintaining your health and strength. If you're new to working out, talk to your doctor before beginning a rigorous exercise plan.

Exercise moderately most days of the week. Practice stress relief like yoga or meditation.

Importance of antihistamines (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

3) Drink enough water

Keep yourself hydrated when using allergy drugs to avoid confusing thirst with appetite.

Make your water more interesting by adding fruit, cucumbers, or herbs; this not only adds a twist to your daily water intake but also adds numerous benefits.

Tips to lose weight (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

4) Get adequate sleep

Insufficient sleep contributes to weight gain. Allergies exacerbate this issue. Strive to go to bed approximately the same time every night and get at least seven hours of sleep.

If allergy problems keep you awake at night, talk to your doctor about treatment choices. When you're doing this, tell them you wish to avoid taking weight-loss medications.

Tips to lose weight (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by ivan)

5) Talk to your doctor

Consult your healthcare practitioner about alternate treatment choices. There may be options that do not result in weight gain.

They may also recommend trying an alternate antihistamine to determine if it makes a difference.

Tips to lose weight (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

The idea is to be in a deficit of calories, forcing your body to transfer from glucose to fat storage to meet its energy needs.

Achieving weight loss seems simple, but consistency is key. Most people attempting diet changes and physical activity ultimately fail because perseverance is lacking.