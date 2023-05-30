Can cottage cheese really cause constipation? Here's what you need to know

You may not have given much thought to cottage cheese, but this simple dairy product is loaded with nutrients. It's made from the curds of milk and contains high levels of protein, calcium and vitamins B12 and A. In fact, you may even find it on your breakfast menu.

So, what about its risk of causing constipation? Does eating cottage cheese cause constipation? If so, how can we avoid this digestive problem? Read on to learn more about its effects on the body and when it's best to have it for optimal health.

What is cottage cheese?

Has a soft texture (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska)

It's a type of cheese that's made using the acid-coagulated method. This means that it's heated, curdled and drained to separate the whey from the curds (or "curds").

It has a mild flavor and soft texture that makes it easy to eat on its own or add into other recipes. It can be used in both sweet and savory dishes like omelettes or salads. It's high in protein but low in fat which makes it an excellent source of lean protein for those looking to lose weight while still feeling full at mealtime.

Does cottage cheese cause constipation?

Being a rich source of protein and calcium makes it a great choice for those looking to increase their intake of these nutrients. However, if you overeat cottage cheese at once, it can cause constipation.

Curds are high in fat, so if you have too much-curdled milk over time, you could gain weight or increase your cholesterol. To avoid this problem (and keep your diet balanced), choose low-fat varieties when possible, and use it as a replacement for other high-fat foods like butter or cream sauces

Is cottage cheese bad for you?

Low-fat, high-protein (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska)

While cottage cheese can be a great source of protein and calcium, it has a high-fat content.

That makes it suitable for those who are trying to lose weight or eat less fat. It's also low in calories - about 100 per cup - which makes it an ideal option for those trying to maintain their weight.

It contains probiotics (good bacteria), which help digest food properly by breaking down lactose into simple sugars that can be absorbed more quickly than whole milk products do alone. Probiotics are also thought to enhance immunity against viruses like colds by increasing mucus production in the nose and throat mucosa (the lining).

Is cottage cheese good for gut?

Look for good-quality brand. (Image via Unsplash/Ola Mishchenko)

As it's a low-fat, high-protein dairy product that's easy to digest, it can also be a good source of fiber, calcium and vitamin B12.

It contains less fat and sodium than other cheeses like ricotta or cream cheese. However, it's still important to watch how much you eat, as it has more calories than other types of dairy products.

If you're trying to lose weight or control blood sugar levels (diabetes), try consuming smaller portions of this cheese instead of choosing full-fat versions like cream or sour cream toppings.

Cottage cheese is a nutritious and filling breakfast choice that can help keep you regular.

It's important to note, though, that not all brands are created equal, as some contain more sugar than others and may not be as good for health. If you struggle with constipation or other digestive issues after eating diary products, look at what kind of brand you're buying before making another purchase.

