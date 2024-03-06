Can dry eyes cause headaches? Is there really some relation between the two?

Dry eyes and headaches are some of the common problems that we face regularly in our day to day lives, while they can occur at the same time one might ponder a very common question 'Can dry eyes cause headaches?'

If you are a regular victim of dry eyes and headaches occurring at the same time then it is quite possible that something is wrong with your health. The surroundings and the environment you live in could play a significant role in this.

Thus before we get into the depths of the question- 'can dry eyes cause headaches?' first we need to address the causes of dry eyes and the symptoms of the same, then we will look into the relation and the prevention techniques of dry eyes and headaches.

Can dry eyes cause headaches: More about dry eyes

While dry eyes are a common phenomenon, they can often be ignored as nothing serious. However, this could be a concerning situation that needs to be dealt with as it can have some repercussions on your eyes. The term dry eyes as the name suggests occurs when there is a lack of moisture in the eyes. This occurs when the tear ducts are affected in some or the other way.

Commonly, poor blinking habits, low moisture in the air, sun, and excessive screen time are generally responsible for this. Sometimes it could also be due to an autoimmune disease known as Sjögren’s syndrome. If this problem persists it is better to talk to your healthcare adviser.

What is the relation between dry eyes and headaches?

The relation between dry eyes and headaches can be linked to migraines. According to a study published in PubMed, it was found that if you have dry eyes then your migraine pain can last longer than usual. However, there have not been many studies that clear out the air about what exactly causes this and if any other factors are playing a role in it.

Basically, individuals with migraine headaches are more likely to report dry eye diagnoses and symptoms compared to those without migraine headaches. Potentially, the reason behind dry eyes and headaches could be light sensitivity which can trigger both headaches as well as dry eyes.

Further, as discussed above Sjögren’s syndrome, environmental factors, certain medications, or eye surgeries can also be behind this.

Can dry eyes cause headaches: Prevention and treatments

Dry eyes and headaches can be managed effectively by addressing the common triggers behind these. To treat dry eyes usually lubricating eye drops are sufficient, further one may opt for protecting their eyes from pollution as it can also be responsible for it. If the problem persists one may opt for surgeries based on the advice of a health professional.

Similarly, to mitigate headache problems by getting proper sleep, if you are light sensitive take apt measures, stay hydrated, manage your stress, and do not forget to take breaks from your screen.

The actual answer to the question 'Can dry eyes cause headaches?' is quite elusive and to find the exact relation between the two definitely more research is required.