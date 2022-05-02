7 Effective Home Remedies for Migraines

Migraine headaches are not something you can take lightly. It has become one of the most common ailments in the world, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.

If you suffer from frequent migraines, then you know how hard it can be to function and complete daily tasks while also dealing with the pain.

Home remedies are a great way to help reduce the intensity of such headaches and give you some relief.

What is a migraine?

A migraine is a headache that primarily affects one side of the head and causes extreme throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation. It is commonly accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and excessive light and sound hypersensitivity.

Migraine episodes can last anywhere from hours to days, and the pain might be intense enough to prevent you from going about your usual activities.

Some migraines can be prevented and made less frequent with the use of medicines. The correct medications, in combination with effective home treatments and lifestyle adjustments, can help you avoid migraine headaches.

What causes a migraine?

Migraines are assumed to be the result of abnormal brain activity momentarily disrupting nerve signals, neurotransmitters, and blood vessels in the brain.

Researchers do not yet understand all of the reasons that produce migraines. However, changes in the amount of a bodily chemical called serotonin appear to be a contributing factor.

Serotonin has a variety of functions in the body, including affecting veins and arteries. Blood arteries shrink when serotonin levels are high. Blood arteries swell or dilate when serotonin levels drop. This swelling can result in discomfort or other complications.

7 best home remedies for migraines

Medication is always an option when it comes to treating migraine headaches. However, home remedies, along with certain lifestyle changes, can also go a long way in lessening the effects of migraines on your daily life.

If you are looking for drug-free ways of treating migraines, then keep reading.

1) Keep yourself hydrated

The importance of hydration in preventing migraines is huge. Dehydration is one of the leading causes of migraines. It is advisable to drink enough water throughout the day to avoid such headaches.

You must drink plenty of fluids, such as juices, water, and coconut water. Caffeinated beverages, such as tea and coffee, should be consumed in moderation because they lead to dehydration.

2) Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a technique that involves inserting extremely fine needles into certain locations in the body.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, acupuncture reduces headache severity in migraine sufferers. The effect can sometimes even be equivalent to that of migraine medicines.

3) Head Massages

Who doesn’t love a good head massage? Apart from being relaxing, head massages can also help in relieving migraine and headache symptoms, decreasing blood pressure, and enhancing head and neck circulation.

A head massage can also aid in stress relief and tension reduction.

4) Hot Bath

Drawing yourself a hot bath and soaking for a while can help in reducing migraine pain.

A warm bath can relieve the stress on tight muscles and improves blood circulation. This might aggravate migraine pain.

5) Lavender oil

Stress reduction and relaxation are traditional uses for lavender oil. Inhaling the aroma of lavender oil can help control migraine episodes temporarily. Some people might even get immediate relief by inhaling lavender oil.

To ease migraine pain, combine two to four drops of lavender oil with two to three glasses of boiling water and inhale the vapors. A few drops can also be massaged into the skin.

6) Good sleep

A good night's sleep can be the key to avoiding migraines. Migraines and sleep issues are frequently connected. You might experience more headaches and they may hurt more if you haven't had enough sleep or if you wake up frequently.

To help prevent migraines, get adequate sleep. Too little or too much can cause headaches and lower your tolerance for pain. You should sleep for seven to eight hours every day to prevent headaches and sleep disorders.

7) Avoid stress

Stress is a common cause of a wide range of health problems, and migraines are no exception. When you're anxious, headaches are more probable to occur.

Stress is a common cause of migraines, and it can also cause or worsen other forms of headaches. Therefore, it is very important that you avoid any type of stressful situation and calm your mind.

Takeaway

Living with migraines is not easy at all. However, improving your lifestyle choices and consuming a well-balanced diet, along with medical assistance, can help you live a migraine-free life. Identifying migraine triggers can also help you avoid these terrible headaches.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh