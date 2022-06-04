Fact Check: Is it Possible to Prevent Diabetes With Exercise and Diet?

Diabetes is a fairly common disease, with over 11 per cent of the US population having had it during their lives. It is a condition wherein the sugar levels in the bloodstream are elevated. This can be due to the body’s inability to convert glucose in the bloodstream into energy.

There are several types of diabetes. The most common are type 1 and type 2 diabetes. If left untreated, it can cause major complications. Common early symptoms of diabetes include:

Weight loss

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Fatigue

Extreme hunger

Slow healing injuries

Frequent infections

It’s important to visit your doctor if you experience the above symptoms. Is diabetes reversible, though? There are plenty of articles on the internet that say it can be avoided with some minor lifestyle changes. How far does it go?

Can diabetes be prevented?

Although type 1 disease is an autoimmune disease that cannot be avoided, the complications can definitely be curbed. Type 2 diabetes, which generally stems later in life, can be avoided. Both with a proper diet and regular exercise.

Story continues below ad

Diabetes can be prevented with prudent measures (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Several studies conducted on groups of diabetic individuals showed a drop in their disease progression through exercise over the course of a few weeks. This was attributed to the drop in body fat percentages. What’s more, exercise helped reduce their blood sugar levels, keeping them in check so the symptoms were at bay.

We don’t even mean to go all-out with your exercise, the minimum recommendation for adults to exercise to maintain their health is 150 minutes-a-week. The best way to go about this is to combine aerobic exercise with some resistance training a few times a week.

Story continues below ad

Exercise will be paramount (Image via Unsplash/Gabin Vallet)

Aerobic exercise will keep your circulatory system smooth and your endurance at a high. Resistance training will help build strength and improve balance and mobility, along with improvements in bone mineral density.

While exercise is an important factor, that’s just one part of it. Diet also plays an important role in the prevention of diabetes.

Eating healthy will be crucial in this endeavor (Image via Unsplash/Marcin Skalij)

Story continues below ad

Diets rich with healthy fats and low in added sugars are ideal. Healthy fats are those that are unsaturated, i.e. found in animal and plant products. Good sources of healthy fats include:

Nuts and seeds including flaxseeds, almonds, peanuts, pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, cod, etc.

Plant oils, such as olive, flaxseed, sunflower, and safflower oils.

It is also preferable to eat lean meat as these will not affect your cholesterol too much. Fibre-rich foods like grains, fruits, and vegetables are also ideal. Foods high in fiber slow down the absorption of sugars into the bloodstream, as well as reducing inflammation. They also keep you full and energetic over the course of the day.

While diabetes is not totally avoidable, depending on several factors such as lifestyle, diet, family history and more, the complications it incurs can definitely be controlled to prevent it from adversely affecting your health.

Story continues below ad

A few small efforts each day can go a long way in the long run. Make healthier choices and stay active. You aren’t alone!

LIVE POLL Q. Do you suffer from diabetes? Yes. Nope. 0 votes so far