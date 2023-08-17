Can fitness balls be used as chairs by WFH employees?

Several work-from-home employees use fitness balls as chairs while working for seven to eight hours at a stretch. But how sustainable is this practice? Experts say the exercise ball may be a good way to build your core strength and balance. But outside the gym, it might not be as feasible as you think, especially when you use it for sitting while you work. In fact, they strictly warn against it due to its innumerable negative repercussions.

Based on multiple research, it was found that sitting on fitness balls for long hours did more bad than good. The research pointed out that most people do not possess the core strength required to sit in an upright position on an exercise ball. As a result, they end up exerting more pressure on their body than they usually would if they were sitting on a chair.

What are some of the pros and cons of using fitness balls as a chair while working?

Although there are some selective advantages of using a fitness ball as a chair while working, in this case, the cons outweigh the pros by a close margin.

Using an exercise ball as a chair has several benefits, such as improving balance and stability, increasing core strength, and burning calories. On the other hand, there are multiple disadvantages too. Exercise balls do not support your arms and back, which can be uncomfortable and distracting while you work. This can lead to poor posture in the long run.

Moreover, it is also sometimes unsafe to sit on these fitness balls for long hours as you may frequently fall trying to sit in an upright position.

What are some other alternatives you can use if you don't want to use a chair?

In case you are too tired of the normal and want to make your work hours exciting, you can do so by just giving your workstation a makeover. Replacing certain elements you use while working will give it a fresh look and feel.

Since the use of fitness balls has already been ruled out, there are some other alternatives you can use instead. Some of these include a treadmill desk, a balance disc, a standing desk, and a DeskCycle.

Research has shown that these items can increase the amount of energy you lose without causing a hindrance to your ongoing activities, thereby making these good options.

Although alternatives to the traditional chair exist, it is best to stick to the one that is tailor-made to suit your situation. Working long hours at a stretch requires a certain level of comfort and support, which only a chair can provide.