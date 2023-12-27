Can 'Hara hachi bu', the 80% diet rule help you live a longer life? Here's what you need to know

These days, living a healthy life is quite a challenge, considering all sorts of distractions and pollution, longevity is hindered but the 80% diet rule, followed by the Okinawan people has become an inspiration for us to follow.

To live a healthy life, we often take notes from those who have shown significant resistance to death by opting for various changes in their life. Similarly, people in Okinawa, Japan, a blue zone where people live happy and long lives, follow this 80% diet rule which is an effective approach to eating food.

This 80% diet rule is also called 'Hara Hachi Bu'. In this article, we will discuss more about the Japanese 80% diet rule and how to implement it in our lives.

'Hara Hachi Bu' the 80% diet rule

Hara hachi bu (Image on Freepik by Freepik)

'Hara hachi bu' is the age old practice that is followed by the Okinawan people in which they practice mindful eating. This allows them to avoid overeating which contributes to their long lives. As per this practice, you should stop eating when you are 80% full.

Researchers found that it takes around 15-20 minutes for the brain to understand that your stomach is full. But eating at a slower pace can make your brain feel that you are already full at 80%. This can be achieved by practicing this 'Hara hachi bu'.

Implementation of this practice can be helpful for overeaters. The 80% diet rule says that you need to aim at feeling satisfied, rather than feeling full. This will help you understand and distinguish between satisfaction and overeating.

Many suggest that instead of finishing everything on your plate one may take the food that will make them satisfied and consume 80 percent of it. This keeps your digestion and overeating in control.

Other than eating 80% of the food, Okinawan people also focus on eating healthy food. They prefer following a plant based diet which includes nutrient rich foods such as mustard greens, spinach, beans and tofu.

However, this does not stop them from eating pork or meat. They do consume them, but this mainly consists of only a small portion of their diet. Goya is another food choice popular among Okinawan people.

How can we adopt the 80% diet rule?

Implementation of this rule (Image by pvproductions on Freepik)

The addition of 'Hara hachi bu' in our lives does not require many changes to our lifestyle. Simple implementation of some things in our daily eating habits can significantly help you practice this rule.

1. Focusing on mindful eating and avoiding overeating is the first step to this. Your aim should be to avoid excessive calorie intake and focus on moderation of your food intake.

2. Slow down your eating as this will prevent overeating. Further, this will also enable you to understand the signs your body is giving when it is satisfied.

3. Sometimes when we eat food, the presence of smartphones or TVs makes it difficult for us to keep track of our consumption, enabling overeating. Thus, taking off from electronic devices helps you focus on your food and avoid overeating.

4. Eating your food on small plates can also help with mindless eating.

The 80% diet rule has worked for people in Okinawa, Japan giving them long and happy lives. Following this diet rule may also give you and your family a longer and healthier life.