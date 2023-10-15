"I eat MEAT that's it": Mikhaila Peterson opens up to Piers Morgan about the steak-only diet

Mikhaila Peterson, daughter of Jordan Peterson, is a rising social media star with a popular YouTube channel boasting over a million subscribers. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, she shared her inspiring story of overcoming severe health issues from a young age, including juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and depression.

Inspired by her father Jordan, she has been on a unique steak-only diet, which is the reason she has been getting so much attention. She also talked about her relationship with her father and dropped her views on various other social topics as well.

Mikhaila Peterson’s only steak diet helped her eradicate her depression and arthritis

Mikhaila Peterson’s health journey is nothing short of remarkable. Since the age of two, Mikhaila had been suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. But it was only diagnosed five years later, that is when she turned seven.

For years, she had to go through depression, chronic fatigue, and skin disorders. The numerous medications she had to take in order to survive also had very adverse side effects on her health over time.

Describing her challenging journey of surviving through such medical conditions, Mikhaila Peterson said:

"When I was 22, I decided the medical system wasn't helping me. I'd had my hip and ankle replaced. I had years of being on painkillers and things, and so, I took it into my own hands. I realized that if you have issues in your life nobody other than you is going to fix them.”

This decision to switch from traditional medicine to her own specialized methods of improving her health marked the beginning of Mikhaila's health as well as public profile transformation.

Everything to know about Mikhaila’s Unique Steak-Only Diet

Mikhaila only takes salt with her steak (Image by Valeria_aksakova on Freepik)

"I eat MEAT that's it", said Mikhaila when Piers Morgan asked about her diet. The most intriguing aspect of Mikhaila Peterson’s health journey is her all-meat diet, particularly consisting of strip loin steak. Mikhaila gained huge popularity on social media because of this unique diet of hers, as people were confused to see how someone could survive only on meat for such a long period of time.

Mikhaila has been eating beef as all her meals every day, for the past six years. Her diet consists of no other vegetables, fruits, or any other items, and she claims that the addition of anything extra only makes her health go downhill. However, she agrees about her occasional vodka consumption and said that it doesn’t worsen her present conditions.

Talking about the reaction of nutrition experts to her diet, Mikhaila Peterson said:

“You should have died by now is usually the reaction I get.”

While these dietary choices might seem absurd to some people, Mikhaila Peterson claims that it has greatly improved her health and she feels way better than she ever has.

Mikhaila Peterson’s Relationship with Her Father

Mikhaila Peterson shares a very close relationship with her father, the famous psychologist Jordan Peterson.

She credits her father for not only providing her emotional support throughout her medical treatment but also intellectual guidance in the other challenges she had to face in her life. Mikhaila Peterson also talked about her collaboration with her father on various projects.

Mikhaila Peterson is a social media figure who has been on an exclusive steak-only diet for almost six years now. As a kid, she faced numerous health complications, which didn’t even allow her to get out of bed. But as she grew up, she decided to take her treatment in her hands. Mikhaila describes that this decision to switch to an all-steak diet got her a lot of judgment on social media and by health experts, but it has improved her health and now she feels much better than she ever has.