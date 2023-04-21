Can I use cranberry juice for UTI? A new study

A research group at Australia’s Flinders University studying the use of cranberry juice for UTIs has found promising results. Urinary tract infections are common in both men and women and are associated with frequent urination and a burning sensation.

Unsweetened cranberry juice was found to treat urinary tract infections and prevent them before they develop. In this article, we discuss the use of cranberry juice for UTIs and other benefits of this fruit.

Does cranberry juice help UTI prevention?

Drinking cranberry juice for UTI can prevent further infection. (Image via Unsplash/Jez Timms)

A urinary tract infection is an infection in any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Women are at greater risk of developing an infection than men. If untreated, they can spread to the kidneys and cause severe complications.

Although the exact mechanism of action of cranberry juice for UTI is not understood well, it was found that the chances of infection went down significantly on consumption of cranberry juice.

Essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, improve immune function and prevent infections in the urinary tract.

Is cranberry juice good for UTIs?

To understand why the research group was interested in studying cranberry juice for UTI, we must take a look at the impressive nutritional profile of cranberries.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a cup of cranberry contains:

Calories : 116 kcal

: 116 kcal Fat : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sodium : 2 mg

: 2 mg Carbohydrates : 31 grams

: 31 grams Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 31 grams

: 31 grams Protein : 1 gram

: 1 gram vitamin C: 26% of the daily value (DV)

26% of the daily value (DV) vitamin E: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV copper: 15% of the DV

15% of the DV vitamin K1: 11% of the DV

11% of the DV vitamin B6: 8% of the DV

Apart from these macronutrients, they're among the best sources of antioxidant compounds that improve immune function and reduce chances of chronic inflammatory conditions. The benefits of cranberries make them a superfood.

A global study published in Cochrane Reviews has found that cranberry juice and its supplements, reduce risk of symptomatic UTIs in women by more than a quarter. It can reduce chances of infection in children by more than half. People with a higher risk of urinary tract infections can drink cranberry juice to reduce their risks by as much as 53%.

How much cranberry juice for UTI is recommended?

Cranberries can be used in baked goods and smoothies. (Image via Unsplash/Philippe Murray-Pietsch)

There are no proper guidelines, but drinking a cup to a glass of cranberry juice can be beneficial in the prevention and treatment of UTIs.

Drinking cranberry juice for UTI can also prevent infection from spreading to the kidneys. An improved immune system is associated with better health and can prevent other pathogens. Cranberry juice is among the home remedies for bladder infections as well.

It has to be kept in mind that cranberry juice isn't a substitute for medications, though, and proper medical advice must be taken. Medical intervention might be required for severe cases.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

