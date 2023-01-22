Cranberries are a very popular superfood, high in antioxidants and essential nutrients. These are round and deep-red colored small berries, related to the family of bilberries, blueberries, and lingonberries.

Cranberry is not eaten raw because it has a very sour taste. It is more commonly used in dry form or as juiced or added to stuffing in desserts and bakery items. In fact, it is mostly consumed as juice because it's sweetened and mixed with other fruit juices as well. You can find various cranberry-based products in the market such as sauces, powdered or dried cranberries, and extracts.

Is cranberry healthy?

Yes, cranberries are incredibly healthy as they are loaded with nutrients, vitamins, and essential plant compounds. Fresh cranberries have 90% water, and the rest is mostly fiber and carbs. 100 grams of raw and unsweetened cranberries consist of:

Water – 90 percent

Protein – 0.4 grams

Calories – 46

Carbs – 12.2 grams

Fiber – 4.6 grams

Sugar – 4 grams

Fat – 0.1 grams

Cranberries are loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins. (Photo via Unsplash/Rasa Kasparaviciene)

Other than the nutrient components, cranberry also contains various healthy plant compounds such as ursolic acid, myricetin, A-type proanthocyanidins, and peonidin. It has several vitamins too, including vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K1, manganese, and copper.

Benefits of cranberry

Here’s a look at some of the potential health benefits of consuming cranberries:

1. Prevents UTI

Various studies have shown that nutrients present in cranberries are very effective in preventing UTIs (urinary tract infections), but it is important to note that cranberry can’t cure the infection once you already have them.

The plant compound A-type proanthocyanidins in cranberries help prevent the formation of E.coli in the bladder and reduces the risk of UTI problems.

2. Helps slow down cancer progression

Various studies have revealed that certain compounds in cranberries have great effects on cancer cells. They help slow down the formation of cancer-causing cells in the body and also reduce the inflammation that comes with it.

Consuming cranberries help slow down cancer progression. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

3. Promotes heart health

Antioxidants such as quercetin, anthocyanins, and proanthocyanidins in cranberry are beneficial for promoting healthy heart health. Various studies have shown that cranberry extracts and juices reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol, increasing HDL (good) cholesterol, reducing stiffness in blood vessels, and managing blood pressure.

4. Good for brain power

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in cranberries are also considered effective for boosting brain power. They help improve memory, promote coordination, and reduce the risk of memory loss and other brain-related problems.

5. Prevents tooth damage

Proanthocyanidins present in cranberries are effective in preventing tooth decay and may promote oral health by reducing the risk of gum problems and bacterial formation in the mouth.

By preventing these harmful infections in the mouth, cranberries not only help prevent cavities but work wonders on tooth damage and reduce the risk of oral cancer as well.

Cranberries prevent tooth decay. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

6. May help with weight loss

Since cranberries are 90% water and loaded with fiber, they can help you stay full for longer and assist you in managing a moderate weight. Cranberries have a great effect on the fats accumulated in the body, which further helps with fat loss.

Today, cranberries are widely consumed as juice, dried, or in supplements as an extract form. They are considered superfoods because they are a good source of minerals and vitamins and are rich in some unique plant compounds.

While cranberries and their products are safe for most people, excessive consumption can lead to stomach problems such as diarrhea. Plus, it can increase your risk of kidney stones.

