Can having ice cream lead to brain freeze? Here's how to get rid of it

Brain freeze is a strong sensation of pain while having a bite of ice cream or sipping a cold beverage. That sudden, stabbing headache is not your brain throwing a cold tantrum but a phenomenon known as sphenopalatine ganglion neuralgia, more commonly referred to as brain freeze.

The frosty bite happens when something very cold touches the warm roof of your mouth (the palate), causing rapid constriction and swelling of blood vessels in the area. It's akin to a sudden winter storm in your mouth, where the cold front hits the warm air, causing your blood vessels to constrict in a defensive move.

Then, as they warm up, they dilate rapidly, which is like the storm clearing out just as quickly as it arrived. The swift change is what triggers those pain receptors in your head, sending out distress signals that manifest as a sharp, though short-lived, headache.

Can having ice cream lead to brain freeze?

Ice Cream (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Diving into a delicious scoop of ice cream can sometimes lead you into the chilly clutches of a brain freeze. Now, while it might sound like a frosty battle is being waged within your head, fear not.

The intense headache, though sharp, is usually short-lived, lasting only about 20 to 30 seconds. But those seconds can feel quite long when you're caught in the grip of this condition.

Ways to get rid of brain freeze

First up, warmth is your ally. When the icy grip of the condition takes hold, act swiftly by pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth. It's like sending in a blanket to warm the area or sip a warm beverage, like tea or coffee. It's not just comforting; it's a tactical move to normalize the temperature in your mouth and relieve the pain.

Now, let's talk prevention. Savor that ice cream or frozen drink. Enjoying it slowly prevents the sudden temperature change that triggers brain freeze. Think of it as a leisurely stroll rather than a sprint in the park of frozen treats.

Ice Cream (Image via Unsplash/Priscilla Du Perez)

Water, the elixir of life, is also your friend here. Sipping room-temperature water can be a soothing balm, gently raising the temperature inside your mouth to ease the discomfort.

For a bit of creative relief, try covering your mouth with your hand and breathing warm air onto the roof of your mouth. It's like creating a mini sauna in there, a personal tropical getaway from the icy storm.

And sometimes, the best action is inaction. Brain freeze typically lasts for only about 20-30 seconds. Sometimes, simply waiting it out patiently while perhaps reflecting on the fleeting nature of discomfort and the enduring joy of ice cream is the best course of action.

Remember, armed with these strategies and a little bit of patience, you can enjoy your frozen delights with confidence, knowing you're prepared for whatever cold surprises may come your way. So go forth and enjoy that scoop (or two) of ice cream.

Can brain freeze lead to something worse?

Headache (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

While the sensation can be intense, it's as fleeting as a shooting star, typically subsiding within a few seconds to a minute once you remove the cold stimulus or employ warming tactics. Think of it as your body's quirky way of saying - slow down and savor the moment.

It's comforting to know that the icy interlude is a benign one. Brain freeze doesn't skate around your brain or other vital organs; it's localized entirely in the mouth. And while it might feel like a polar plunge, it doesn't freeze any part of your brain or cause lasting harm.

However, if you find yourself in the grips of an unusually severe or prolonged pain, it's wise to consult a healthcare professional. It's likely nothing, but sometimes our bodies wave flags that warrant a closer look.