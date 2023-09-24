Pimples on Tongue: What Does it Indicate and How to Treat it?

Pimples on tongue - a seemingly innocent yet sometimes perplexing issue that many of us have encountered. These bumps cause a lot of discomfort in most cases, leading to difficulty in eating, drinking, as well as speaking.

Pimples on tongue tip or sides can vary in size and color, and can also be an indicator of some underlying health issue that you may have neglected earlier. This article explores the causes behind those zits on the tongue and then discusses some possible treatments for the same.

What are the causes behind the pimples on tongue?

In most cases, the pimples on tongue are accompanied by slight discomfort and go away within a few days. These bumps tend to recur, particularly in small children. However, their recurring behavior may not mean that some other health issue is associated with it.

But it is important to note that if the pimples on the tongue don’t get cured after a time period of about two weeks, then it can indicate that the reason behind the zit on the tongue is something else.

Let’s look into what health conditions can cause pimples on the tongue.

Lie Bumps (Transient Lingual Papillitis)

Spicy and acidic foods are generally observed to trigger lie bumps (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Transient Lingual Papillitis, more commonly known as ‘Lie Bumps’ is experienced by almost everyone at some point in time. This condition got its name from the myth that you get these pimples on tongue when you tell a lie, which is obviously incorrect.

Lie bumps are small white or red-colored bumps that occur due to inflammation of the small papillae over the tongue’s surface. They disappear within a few days but have the tendency to recur, and are generally triggered by stress, hormonal imbalance, or certain food items.

Treatment: Saltwater rinses help clear out these bumps more quickly. Have cold, smooth foods if you’re experiencing discomfort, and avoid sour and spicy foods which might irritate the pimples on the tongue further.

Syphilis

It is a sexually transmitted infection, in which small and painless sores appear in the beginning. But without proper treatment in the initial stages, the sores can spread to the mouth walls and tongue in the form of small zits, which might cause severe complications.

Treatment: Syphilis is treated using Penicillin antibiotic injections. Since it is a sexually transmitted disease, sexual activities like kissing and oral sex must be avoided during the treatment, as well as a minimum of two weeks post-treatment.

Squamous Papilloma

Squamous papillomas are painless, irregularly shaped pimples on the tongue, that are caused by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). They are benign lesions, which are not contagious and don’t require any compulsory treatments.

Treatment: There’s no universal treatment for HPV, but in case of the squamous papilloma causing discomfort, they can be removed by using surgical methods, cryotherapy, or laser ablation. These treatments prove to be successful with minimal chances of recurrence in most cases.

Canker Sores (Aphthous Ulcers)

Canker sores can occur in parts of the mouth other than the tongue, like the inner lining of the cheeks. (Image by Stockking on Freepik)

Canker sores are red, painful pimples on the tongue and other parts of the mouth. The exact cause behind these types of zits on the tongue is unknown, but it is important to note that they are not contagious and generally go away within 7 to 10 days without any treatment.

Treatment: General painkillers can sometimes help in reducing the symptoms of Canker sores. However, if these pimples on the tongue persist, accompanied by fever or severe pain, it's essential to seek medical attention.

Mouth Cancer

Maintaining oral hygiene is one of the most important steps in preventing pimples on tongue or in other areas of mouth (Image by Stefamerpik on Freepik)

While most pimples on tongue are harmless, some may be cancerous. Cancerous bumps usually appear on the sides of the tongue and may initially be gray, pink, or red. If the pimples on the tongue don’t seem to go away even after undergoing different treatments, it may indicate mouth cancer.

Treatment: In the cases where the pimples on tongue are suspected to be mouth cancer, biopsy is the first step that is taken by the medical expert. After confirmation, the cancer treatment is devised on the basis of cancer type and stage, which includes procedures like chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation therapy.

In conclusion, the pimples on tongue you may observe are usually harmless and get cured by themselves in a short period of time. However, if those zits on the tongue seem to be abnormal or don’t go away even after two weeks, they may indicate some other health problem persisting within you. They can be contagious, or non-contagious but seeking proper treatment in either case is extremely essential.