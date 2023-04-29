Are you concerned about spicy foods? Here's what you need to know

Spicy foods are those that contain ingredients or seasonings that are known for their heat, like chili peppers, cayenne pepper, black pepper and ginger. Spicy foods can be found in many cuisines around the world, including Mexican, Indian, Thai, Korean and Sichuan cuisine.

Eating spicy foods can have both positive and negative effects on the body. On the positive side, spicy foods can stimulate appetite, aid digestion and help clear sinuses. Some studies have also suggested that capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their heat, may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

On the negative side, spicy foods can cause discomfort, like heartburn, indigestion and stomach pain, particularly in people with sensitive stomachs or gastrointestinal issues. Consuming very spicy foods can also lead to sweating, flushing and an increased heart rate.

Overall, whether or not someone enjoys spicy food is a matter of personal preference. Some people love the heat and seek out spicy dishes, while others prefer milder flavors. If you're trying spicy foods for the first time, it's best to start with small amounts and gradually work your way up to spicier dishes.

Spicy food and capsaicin benefits

Chillies (Photo via Timothy L Brock/Unsplash)

Capsaicin is a compound found in chili peppers that's responsible for their spicy heat. It has several potential health benefits, including:

Pain relief

Capsaicin is a natural pain reliever and is often used topically to treat conditions like arthritis, neuropathic pain and post-surgical pain.

Anti-inflammatory effects

Capsaicin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, which may help reduce inflammation and lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Improved digestion

Capsaicin can stimulate production of digestive juices, which can aid in digestion and help alleviate digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

Boosted metabolism

Capsaicin can temporarily increase metabolism, which may aid in weight loss.

Improved cardiovascular health

Capsaicin has been shown to help lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol level and reduce risk of heart disease.

Reduced risk of cancer

Studies suggest that capsaicin may have anti-cancer properties and may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, like prostate cancer.

It's important to note that while capsaicin has potential health benefits, it can also cause discomfort and irritation in some people, particularly when consumed in large amounts or applied topically.

It's best to start with small amounts and gradually work your way up to spicier foods to determine your tolerance level.

Vegetables with capsaicin for spicy foods

Jalapenos (Photo via Phillip Larking/Unsplash)

Capsaicin is a compound found in chili peppers, but there are also some vegetables that contain capsaicin.

Here are some vegetables that contain capsaicin:

Bell pepper

While not as spicy as some other peppers, bell peppers contain a moderate amount of capsaicin, particularly the red varieties.

Jalapeno

These small green peppers are commonly used in Mexican cuisine and have a moderate to high level of capsaicin.

Habanero

These small, brightly colored peppers are one of the hottest peppers available and contain a high level of capsaicin.

Cayenne pepper

These small, red peppers are often used to add heat to dishes and contain a high level of capsaicin.

Thai chily

These small, green or red peppers are commonly used in Thai cuisine and have a high level of capsaicin.

Apart from these vegetables, some spices like paprika and cumin also contain capsaicin.

