7 Reasons Why Cumin Is Good for Your Health

Cumin might just be a small ingredient that is used to spice food up, but the health benefits that it provides are unrivaled. There are several health benefits that cumin provides, ranging from boosting immunity to relieving respiratory problems.

Cumin is predominantly used in two forms: ground powder and whole dried seeds. It has been a prominent spice in Asian, Mexican, and African households for hundreds of years. However, its use has been increasing across the world due to the distinct flavor of the spice. With the growing interest of people in cumin, research about its health benefits is also increasing exponentially.

Take a look at the health benefits of including cumin in your diet.

Health Benefits of Cumin

1) Help in weight loss

One of the health benefits of cumin relates to aiding weight loss. A clinical study has shown that supplements in cumin can be effective in lowering weight as well as body mass index (BMI). Regular use of cumin also tends to positively impact the body's fat profile.

Cumin can be included in the diet differently, drinking cumin water, dissolving it with yogurt, and mixing a dash of cumin powder in the meals. It can go a long way in gaining so many health benefits from cumin.

2) Helping in cholesterol

High cholesterol levels are not good for the body and can lead to certain problems, including heart disease. It is important to manage and maintain cholesterol levels in your body.

One of the many health benefits of cumin relates to helping cholesterol levels in the body. It can be used in the form of cumin powder dissolved in yogurt or any other manner that you find suitable.

Including cumin in your regular diet is one of the many precautions that you can take to help maintain your cholesterol levels. An appropriate level of cholesterol will lead to good heart health, which in turn will be favorable for a healthy life.

3) Beneficial For Skin

Cumin seeds include a good amount of vitamin E, which is favorable for good skin. Studies have also shown that cumin has antibacterial properties that help in preventing skin infections and battling skin inflammation.

So, you should certainly include cumin in your diet to improve your skin. Or you can rinse your face with cumin water to keep the skin infections away.

4) Helps in detoxing

There are certain components in cumin that tend to act as detoxifying agents such as aldehyde. Thus, drinking cumin water will help you in flushing the toxins out of your body. This, in turn, will help you in better digestion and overall health of the body.

5) Rich in Antioxidants

Cumin seeds tend to have components such as apigenin that act as antioxidants for the body. These components help in maintaining the health of the cells and thus keeping the body healthy.

Additionally, they also help you feel more energetic and lively. In the long term, all this will help with diseases such as high blood pressure.

Stress among teenagers and adults has continued to rise thanks to the pressures from school and work. These increased stress levels tend to have a negative impact on the body.

However, that's where cumin can help as it also works as a great stress reliever. As mentioned above, the presence of vitamin C and effective antioxidants in the cumin helps in lowering some of these stressed people.

You should definitely include cumin in your regular diet to help you operate in this ever-increasingly stressful environment.

7) Improving Digestive Functions

For hundreds of years, cumin has been used in traditional households to get relief from digestive issues such as bloating and stomach pain. Modern studies have also shown that cumin is beneficial for improving digestive functions.

One of the health benefits of cumin is also that it assists in the digestion process while also improving gut health.

Final thoughts

Cumin is a spice full of flavor and has a number of health benefits. It doesn't just bring a distinct taste to the food but also helps in improving your overall body health. Its health benefits include enhancing digestive functions, providing stress relief, flushing out toxins, helping in weight loss and providing antioxidants to the body.

However, just like anything else, excessive intake of cumin can be harmful and might lead to side effects, including a negative impact on blood sugar. It is worth consulting a doctor before including cumin in your food as a new supplement routine.

Cumin certainly has many health benefits and has proven to be a promising aspect of the medical field. However, there is a need for more studies to understand its exact impact on humans. So, right now, you should just include cumin in your meals rather than as an herbal supplement.

