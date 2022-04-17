6 Best Exercises to Boost Your Immunity Naturally

Our immunity is one of the most important functions in our bodies since it assists us in fighting infections. Healthy lifestyle modifications are essential for naturally increasing your immune response. Physical activity is a great strategy to increase your immune system's protective activities.

The good news is that you don't need to put in a lot of effort to boost your immune system's strength. To help the immune system function properly, you can practice simple or low-impact workouts.

Anything that is easy and mild on the body is considered a low impact workout. Cycling, walking, swimming, and yoga are all examples of fluid motion. Low-impact workouts can help you stay healthy by improving blood flow and reducing stress.

Immunity booster exercises

Exercising helps to stimulate our metabolism and, if done correctly, can also improve immunity and strengthen our respiratory systems. Pre- and post-infection, several simple exercises can assist in boosting the immune system and strengthening the lung muscles. Here are some simple workouts that you should undertake on a daily basis.

1) Child’s pose

The easy calming exercise relieves lower back strain, decreases stress and exhaustion, improves mood, and refreshes the mind. It does a fantastic job of increasing your immunity.

Here are the steps to do child’s pose:

Kneel on the ground with your toes touching and your knees slightly apart. Placing both hands on your thighs is a good idea.

Take a deep breath out and lower your torso forward. Your head should touch the mat between your knees, and your tummy should rest on your thighs.

Touch the mat with your hands stretched out in front of you.

Take a breath, exhale, and then return to the beginning position.

2) Warrior II pose

This pose expands your chest and makes it easier to breathe. You must be focused and use a lot of strength to attain this pose. As your body works, it becomes flexible and strengthens your immunity.

Here are the steps for warrior II pose:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides on the ground.

Take a huge step to the left after exhaling (2 to 3 feet away from your right foot).

Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle and turn your left toe outwards.

Take a 15-degree inward turn with your right foot. The heel of your right foot should be aligned with the center of your left foot.

Lift both arms out to the side. Bring it up to the level of your shoulders.

Your palms should be facing up. In this position, take a few deep breaths.

Gently press your pelvis down as far as you can by turning your head to the left.

Return to the starting position after a few seconds of pause.

Carry on with the same procedure on the other side.

3) Seated forward bend

The seated forward bend helps with digestion, relieves nasal congestion, and reduces anxiety, improving the immunity of your body.

Here are the steps for seated forward bend:

Sit on the ground with your legs stretched out in front of you and your hands by your sides.

Take a deep breath and straighten your spine. Extend your arms up to the ceiling.

Exhale and bend forward with your hands to meet your toes.

Your stomach should rest on your thighs, and your nose should brush against your knees.

Hold this position for 4-5 seconds before returning to your starting position.

4) Bow pose

Bow pose increases blood flow in the body, which aids in immunity. This exercise puts pressure on the digestive tract, which aids in the easy digestion of food.

Here are the steps to do a bow pose:

Lie down on your stomach with your arms by your sides and your feet hip-width apart.

Raise your knees and bring your heel towards your buttocks. With both hands, grasp the ankles of both legs.

Take a deep breath in and raise your chest and legs off the ground.

Pull your legs as far as you can while keeping your face straight. The shape of your body should resemble a bow.

Return to the beginning posture after pausing for 4-5 breaths.

5) Side-to-side jumps

This easy activity helps to keep your immunity in good shape. It will also have a significant impact on your body's lymph, which also contains antibodies.

Here are the steps to do side-to-side jumps:

Stand upright with your hands by your sides and your feet hip-width apart.

In a rapid, repetitive movement, jump with both feet to the right and then to the left.

Rep until the set is finished.

6) Cobra pose

The cobra pose opens your lungs, strengthens your spine, and boosts your energy. It can aid digestion and ease liver pressure, lessening the load on your immunity.

Here are the steps to do a cobra pose:

Lie down on your stomach, feet close together and arms spread aloft.

Join your legs together and place your forehead on the ground.

Keeping your elbows tight on the body, bring your hands below your shoulders (palms lying on the side of your chest).

Take a deep breath and gradually elevate your upper body.

Exhale and hold this pose for 4-5 seconds before returning to your original position.

Exercise can take various forms, but it's crucial to stay active in a way that's best for your body. The major point here is to get off your feet and move away from a sedentary lifestyle.

