Can the rice diet plan help you shed some weight?

The rice diet plan was made by Walter Kempner in 1939 to decrease the amount of protein consumption so that there's less stress on the kidneys and digestive tract. In his diet plan, he mainly incorporated the consumption of rice and fruits.

His diet plan consisted of carbohydrates and traces of protein, sodium and cholesterol to reduce obesity, treat high blood pressure and improve heart health. If you are someone who wants to lose weight, this diet plan can be for you, but it's a short-term plan and is not balanced, so follow it carefully.

What is the rice diet plan?

Eat small portions when you are on the rice diet plan. (Image by Mufid Majnun/Unsplash)

This meal schedule will detox you and make you feel less hungry, as your body will get the essential nutrients, and at the same time, you may lose some weight. You can choose to eat brown or white rice, as per preference. You will see muscle loss when you are on this diet, as your protein intake will be very restricted.

Therefore after you stop it when have reached your desired weight, you should start eating all the foods you regularly eat. The calories per day during this plan should not go below 1200 or beyond 1500, as going lower than that can make you feel weaker and worn out.

What can you eat in this rice diet plan?

You can add fresh fruit to your diet (Image by Julia Zolotova/Unsplash)

You have limited options, which include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fish, and no salt at all.

It's also a low-fat diet. You can have just five grams of protein daily. You can consume brown rice over white, as it has higher amounts of vitamins, minerals and fibers.

You also need to avoid junk foods, chocolate, deep-fried food or any kinds of trans fat and refined sugar.

Phases of this diet plan

Phase one of the rice diet plan detoxifies your body (Image by Vitalii Pavlyshynets/Unsplash)

Phase 1

In the first phase or the first week, you start with rice and fruits, and in the remaining six days of the week, you can have vegan milk, cereals and whole grains.

Phase 2

The week starts with one day of basic rice and fruit, after which you can go for vegetables, whole grains and similar foods you had during the first week. But, once a week, you can add some protein to your diet. This stage lasts till you reach your desired weight.

Phase 3

In this phase, you have to recover your muscles you lost in the earlier phases; therefore you can have more protein, sodium and other foods of your choice.

Seven-day rice diet plan sample

7-day sample rice diet plan (Image by Insung Yoon/Unsplash)

Kempner only had fruits and rice as a part of his diet plan, and it was so not meant for weight loss but for treating kidney failure, heart failure and other complications.

So, if you are looking for a meal plan to lose weight, here's a similar one for you.

Day 1

Breakfast - Green tea along with some nuts

Lunch - Vegetable soup and some olives

Snack - Any fresh fruit

Dinner - Steamed veggies and some brown rice

Day 2

Breakfast - Green tea with some blueberries

Lunch - Soup and olives as a side dish

Snack - Fruit or handful of nuts

Dinner - Baked potatoes with some olive oil and rice

Day 3

Breakfast - Same as day 1

Lunch - Greek Yogurt and some olives

Snack - Coffee and slices of cucumber

Dinner - Rice and vegetable salad

Day 4

Breakfast - Americano and blueberries

Lunch - Vegetable stew and rice

Snack - Green tea and nuts

Dinner - Potatoes with olive oil sprinkle

Day 5

Breakfast - Tea and some fruit slices

Lunch - Same as Day 2

Snack - Green tea and avocado toast

Dinner- Grilled salmon and some brown rice

Day 6

Breakfast - Quinoa and berries

Lunch - Vegetable salad with brown rice

Snack - Coffee and nuts

Dinner- Same as day 2

Day 7

Breakfast - Fat-free yogurt and berries

Lunch - Fruit salad

Snack - Whole grain toast and some almond butter

Dinner - Brown rice and some grilled chicken

This is a sample diet plan. For a better seven-day rice diet plan, consult a dietician, and make it according to your BMI.

If you are opting for this diet pln, on completion, do not forget to eat good amounts of protein, healthy fats and sodium again. If you are looking to lose weight, follow a healthy lifestyle, and exercise regularly.