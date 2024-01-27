What is the rice water diet and how is it more than just waste water?

Many of us sometimes wonder what happens to the water left behind after cooking rice, as there exists a proper rice water diet that can help in weight-loss management. Rice water could be more than just a kitchen byproduct, almost like an unassuming liquid that could pave the way to a healthier path and unlock many benefits.

Rice water recently gained some attention as a natural at-home treatment for shedding those extra pounds from your body. In this article, we will learn about the prevalence of the rice water diet and its possible benefits to understand its potential fully in emphasizing overall well-being and supporting a healthy lifestyle.

Rice water diet: the making of rice water

Many of us do not know, but recently, rice water has all eyes on it and has been known as a versatile and natural remedy with a variety of health benefits. The rice water diet is packed with nutrients and compounds. This simple and easy-to-make liquid has lately been recognized as a cost-effective remedy, which has been widely used by Asian culture since traditional times and is recognized for its number of health benefits.

Making rice water is not at all a complex process as it seems. Choose any type of rice such as white, sushi, jasmine, basmati, arborio, or brown and while cooking rice, simply use more water than conventionally required. Add two or three tablespoons of rice to a pan, and with that put two cups of water and boil it for 20-30 minutes until the water turns milky white. Then slowly strain the rice, preserve the rice water aside and store it in the fridge for at least four days.

Benefits of rice water diet

The rice water diet works in mysterious ways and has a myriad of benefits and some of them are mentioned below:

Digestive Health

Experts say the rice water diet is embedded with soothing starch properties that help in relieving digestive issues. People who struggle with diarrhea or an upset stomach can consume a small glass of diluted rice water as it works as a binding agent, reduces discomfort, and provides stability to the gut.

Rehydration

As we all know, appropriate rehydration is crucial after recovering from an illness or intense physical activity, thus, a rice water diet. Rice water facilitates a natural electrolyte balance, making it fit for rehydrating your body. It helps in regaining the fluids and minerals lost during an illness or intense physical activity, preventing dehydration and further fatigue.

Skin Care

Having a rice water diet can be beneficial as it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Rice water is a boon for skincare as well. In Asian countries, conventional beauty treatments use rice water as a toner or a soothing bath soak to get flawless and glowing skin. Using rice water can reduce the risk of skin conditions such as eczema or sunburn.

Immune Support

Rice water is rich in essential vitamins and minerals that are important for the functioning of the immune system. Using rice water increases the body's defence mechanism to fight infections and diseases, providing overall well-being.

Relief from menstrual cramps

For women who go through immense menstrual cramps during menstruation, rice water comes to the rescue. Rice water acts as a natural treatment to alleviate pain and provide comfort by soothing muscle contractions. A warm cup of rice water gives comfort to the lower abdomen area and relief during discomfort.

Weight Management

Rice water contains fewer calories, making it an ideal choice for shedding those extra pounds from your body. Instead of sugary beverages, one can consume rice water as a healthy alternative, as it will provide a feeling of being full for a longer period and decrease the urge to snack between meals.

In a nutshell, engaging in a rice water diet can help with various purposes like hair and skin treatment, digestive health, hydrating your body, and many more. Consuming rice water can pave the way to a healthier lifestyle and overall well-being.