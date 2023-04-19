Can stroke cause dementia - Exploring the link

Can stroke cause dementia? Yes, certainly. Dementia can develop after the brain has been harmed by an injury or illness, like a stroke. After a stroke, dementia is relatively typical, with 18.4% of stroke survivors developing the condition within a year of stroke.

Vascular dementia may be one of a number of symptoms brought on by strokes that block a brain artery. However, some strokes don't result in any obvious symptoms. The risk of dementia is still increased by these silent strokes.

Although strokes don't usually result in vascular dementia, they can lead to it if they block an artery in the brain. Depending on the degree and location of the stroke, you may or may not experience cognitive impairment.

Understanding vascular dementia and exploring the big question - Can stroke cause dementia?

Doctors often find the signs for vascular dementia if they're met with the question of can stroke cause dementia. (Image via Vecteezy/Vecteezy)

Memory, thinking, communication, emotions and behavior can all be impacted by dementia. The brain may have suffered injuries, which can take many different forms. That can also give us clues in answering the mighty question - can stroke cause dementia.

Vascular dementia develops when blood flow to certain areas of the brain is compromised. That may be the result of blocked blood arteries, stroke or string of mini-strokes.

Dementia symptoms are caused by sections of the brain's cells that stop functioning over time. The likelihood of developing vascular dementia rises over time with both silent and obvious strokes. Multi-infarct dementia is a form of vascular dementia that involves numerous strokes.

Many people are impacted by vascular dementia in different ways. The brain's damaged region determine the symptoms you experience.

Signs and symptoms of vascular dementia

If you notice closely, you'll find the answer to can stroke cause dementia lies close to understanding cognition. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

In understanding if stroke can cause dementia, understanding the symptoms of the stroke remains a precursor. The symptoms of vascular dementia differ according to the area of the brain where blood flow is compromised.

The signs could be:

Being perplexed

Change in behavior, particularly if you're acting aggressively

Lack of enthusiasm

Being unable to manage your feelings

Finding it challenging to balance yourself when walking

Having issues with bladder control

Being unable to recall details

Finding it challenging to focus

Not being able to discover the appropriate phrase to use when speaking

A stroke frequently exacerbates symptoms in those who already have dementia. That's because areas of the brain previously unaffected by dementia may sustain extra damage as a result of stroke.

A person's independent and self-care skills may be significantly impacted by new or worsening symptoms. If that occurs, it's crucial to keep up with rehabilitation and receive assistance with nutrition and hygiene.

Four main types of vascular dementia

Can stroke cause dementia? (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Now that we know the link between stroke and vascular dementia and that the answer to the question 'can stroke cause dementia' is yes. Let's understand the types.

Vascular dementia comes in four varieties:

1) Single-infarct dementia

A region of cells that have died from a lack of blood flow is referred to as an infarct. When someone experiences a single massive ischemic stroke, this dementia may occur.

2) Multi-infarct dementia

This kind typically happens after a person has experienced several ministrokes over time. These ministrokes can harm the brain in several small, dispersed areas.

3) Subcortical dementia

A type of ischemic stroke called a lacunar stroke is linked to subcortical dementia. When small arteries deep inside the brain are clogged, lacunar stroke happens. Small vascular disease is the root cause of subcortical dementia.

4) Mixed dementia

Mixed dementia is the term used when Alzheimer's disease coexists with vascular dementia. Usually, one of the two categories is more obvious. The method of therapy depends on the prevalent kind. If you notice, the question' 'can stroke cause dementia' also has an impact on treatment modality.

As dementia following a stroke indicates vascular illness, an affected person's life expectancy is low in comparison to the general population. In most cases, vascular dementia exacerbates with time. There may be an abrupt change in your symptoms, followed by a period of stability and predictably consistent symptoms.

Discuss prevention methods with a doctor to lower risk of suffering a stroke. Anyone who suspects that they're having a stroke should seek immediate medical attention.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes