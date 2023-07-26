Can you swap plant-based milks for dairy products? New study sheds light on debate

Plant-based milk isn't a familiar term to many. The term is a convenient way for companies to market plant-based dairy alternatives, including almond, soy, oat and coconut milk, but are these products really an improvement?

No matter what type of milk you prefer, the most important thing to know is that they're all packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. However, not all plant-based milks are as nutritious.

Are all plant-based milk equally nutritious?

Not all brands are equally nutritious. (Image via Pexels/Daria Klimova)

Presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, a study analyzed over 200 plant-based milk products from various manufacturers, comparing their nutritional content with cow's milk. Shockingly, only 28 of them met or exceeded the levels of protein, vitamin D and calcium found in cow's milk.

Registered dietician Abigail Johnson, the lead author of the study, cautions consumers against assuming that plant-based milks are a direct substitute for cow's milk. While these products may lack certain nutrients found in dairy milk, they bring their own benefits.

Many nutritionists emphasize that plant-based milk is generally low in saturated fat and cholesterol-free, making them a favorable choice for those concerned about heart health.

Knowing how to read food labels is important. (Image via Pexels/Vlada Karpvich)

The study highlights the importance of reading nutrition labels when selecting these milk alternatives.

Fortification varies among brands and types, so consumers should be mindful of the specific nutrients they aim to obtain. For instance, some of them may be fortified with vitamin D and calcium, while others may offer lower-calorie options.

Check milk labels before purchasing

Beneficial for the environment (Image via Pexels/Fuzzy Rescue)

Fiber intake is a crucial element in maintaining a healthy diet. While some plant-based milk contains fiber, experts recommend obtaining most of the fiber from legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, protein levels in such milk may be lower than the average 8 grams per 8-ounce glass found in cow's milk. However, it's worth noting that most Americans acquire sufficient protein from various sources, making this disparity less concerning.

It also offers environmental benefits, and individuals who are lactose intolerant can find alternative sources of calcium, avoiding the requirement of dairy milk.

While the market of plant-based kinds of milk offers a wide range of options for individuals who prefer or require dairy alternatives, it's crucial to be aware of the differences in nutritional content.

Not all plant-based kinds of milk meet the same nutritional standards as cow's milk. Reading nutrition labels and understanding individual needs are essential steps towards making informed choices about plant-based alternative consumption.

Ultimately, the decision between dairy and plant-based alternatives should be based on personal preferences, dietary requirements and environmental considerations. As with any food choices, diversity and balance are key to a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.