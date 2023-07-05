5 tips for reading food labels like a pro

Have you ever felt confused by the jumble of information on food labels? You're not alone! In today's health-conscious world, food manufacturers employ various tricks to entice consumers into buying highly processed and unhealthy products. But fear not! With a little knowledge, you can decode food labels like a pro.

Here are simple and easy instructions to keep in mind while you are reading a food label.

How to read the food labels correctly

1. Don't Fall for Front Label Claims

When it comes to food labels, never judge a product solely by its packaging. The claims plastered on the front of packaging are often designed to mislead consumers into thinking a product is healthier than it actually is. Research has shown that adding health claims to front labels can trick people into perceiving the product as healthier, even if it's not.

verify the health claims mentioned on the front packet (Image via Unsplash / Shannon Vandenheuvel)

To avoid falling for these tricks, it's best to completely ignore the claims on the front of the packaging and focus on the real substance inside.

2. Master the Art of Ingredient Reading

Behind the flashy front labels lies the key to understanding the true nature of a product - the ingredient list. The ingredients are listed in descending order of quantity, meaning the first few ingredients make up the bulk of what you're eating. If you spot refined grains, sugars, or hydrogenated oils among the top ingredients, it's a red flag that the product is likely to be unhealthy.

knowing the harmful ingredients (Image via Peels / Mat Brown)

Instead, opt for products that have whole foods listed as the first three ingredients. This ensures that you're choosing a more nutritious option. Additionally, be cautious of lengthy ingredient lists, as they may indicate heavily processed foods.

3. Unmask the Serving Size Scam

Food labels often present nutritional information based on a standard serving size, which may not align with real-life consumption habits. Manufacturers manipulate serving sizes to make their products appear healthier by downplaying the actual amounts of calories and sugar present.

learning about the serving size (Image via Unsplash / PL)

To avoid falling into this serving size trap, carefully read the label to determine the true serving size and adjust your consumption accordingly. Don't be fooled by the illusion of a small serving size that may not represent how much you would typically eat in one sitting.

4. Be Wary of Misleading Claims

Food packaging is adorned with catchy phrases that may sound healthy but can often be misleading. Here are some common examples:

misleading claims (Image via Unsplash / Jon Tyson)

Light: Light products may have reduced calories or fat, but they could be compensated with added sugars.

Multigrain: While multigrain sounds wholesome, it doesn't guarantee a product's healthiness. Look for "whole grain" to ensure you're making a nutritious choice.

Natural: Don't be fooled by the term "natural." It doesn't necessarily mean the product is good for you; it simply suggests that it contains a natural source.

Organic: Organic doesn't automatically equal healthy. Even organic products can be high in sugar or unhealthy ingredients.

No added sugar: Just because a product claims to have no added sugar doesn't mean it's entirely healthy. It could contain unhealthy sugar substitutes or be naturally high in sugar.

Low-calorie, low-fat, and low-carb: These labels may seem appealing, but it's crucial to inspect the ingredients list and assess the overall quality of the product.

Remember, it's always important to look beyond the claims and delve into the actual ingredients.

5. Decipher the Sweet Secret: Different Names for Sugar

Sugar can hide in plain sight behind various aliases on food labels. To spot it, you need to be familiar with the different names it goes by. Watch out for terms like beet sugar, brown sugar, cane sugar, coconut sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, maple syrup, and many more. Food manufacturers often add multiple types of sugar to their products, concealing the actual amount by listing them separately in the ingredients.

food labels: learning about different types of sugar (Image via Unsplash / Jason )

To avoid unintentionally consuming excessive amounts of sugar, keep an eye out for the various names it can have and choose products that have minimal sugar content.

By arming yourself with these label-reading tips, you can navigate the supermarket aisles with confidence and make informed decisions about the foods you consume. Remember, food labels can sometimes be misleading, so it's essential to dig deeper and not solely rely on the front-of-pack claims.

