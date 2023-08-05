"Can't find any medicine that works" – Celine Dion's sister shares emotional update on singer's health struggle

Celine Dion, one of the world's most influential singers, has been battling a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome. Since her diagnosis, she has been forced to cancel several concerts, including her Courage world tour, to focus on her health.

In a recent interview, the singer's sister, Claudette Dion, provided an update on Celine's health struggle, emphasizing the need for hope and discipline in managing the condition.

Celine Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome

The stiff person Syndrome is a rare condition that affects approximately one in a million people worldwide and causes muscles to tense uncontrollably. The illness severely impacts quality of life by making it impossible for those who suffer from it to walk or talk.

Celine Dion's diagnosis put her career on hold while she focuses on managing the condition.

In an interview with Le Journal de Montréal, the singer's sister Claudette shared that the Celine is "working hard" on her health and listening to top researchers studying the rare disease.

Celine Dion (Image sourced via IG @celinedion)

She had to cancel several European tour dates and spring 2023 concerts after her diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, she shared that "it's not fair to keep postponing the shows," and she wants to return to the stage when she feels ready. The cancellation of her world tour is a significant impact on her career and for fans.

Is stiff person syndrome curable?

Despite the discouraging situation, the singer's sister Claudette emphasized the importance of hope in managing the disorder. In the interview with Le Journal de Montréal, she said:

"We can’t find medicine (that works), but giving hope, I find that is important."

Claudette shared that the singer has been consulting with leading researchers in the field to gather knowledge and explore potential treatment options for the rare disease.

The search for effective treatments remains ongoing, underscoring the need for continued research and medical advancements in the field of neurological disorders.

Celine Dion struggles and battle with stiff person syndrome (Image sourced via IG @celinedion)

Their unwavering positivity and hope for the singer's health inspire others to remain hopeful in their health struggles.

Celine Dion is known for her incredible work ethic, but her sister shares that she needs to rest. Claudette shares:

"There’s a time when your little heart and your little body speak to you. It’s important to listen."

Her health journey reveals how important it is to prioritize rest, especially in the face of health struggles.

Claudette, praises her sister for her discipline in managing her health condition. Celine's discipline in everything she does in life provides strength and inspiration to many facing health challenges.