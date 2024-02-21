Can't stop drinking? 8 Red wine side effects that can help

There are many red wine side effects you should be aware of. Men and women possess distinct wine drinking limitations because alcohol affects them differently.

Women are more likely to become tipsy or inebriated sooner than men since their bodies contain more water.

Less alcohol is metabolised in their body and enters their bloodstream, resulting in an increased sensitivity to alcohol.

Keep in mind that drinking a "glass" does not necessarily imply moderation. A portion of wine is 5 ounces, so make certain that you're not employing an excessively large or full wine glass as a reference.

Drinking in excess of the suggested quantity of wine each day may give rise to short-term as well as long-term problems.

Red wine side effects

1) Increased risk of foetal health complications

Alcohol intake in pregnant women must be restricted since it may have long-term consequences for the child.

According to health professionals, an unborn infant may suffer from a variety of harmful side effects if the mother consumes alcohol regularly during pregnancy.

2) Heart health issues

Red wine is helpful for cardiovascular health. This lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of a heart attack.

However, excessive drinking of red wine can result in certain serious heart problems, such as atrial fibrillation.

3) Surgical complications

Wine helps relax the CNS. There is concern that mixing wine with anaesthesia and other medications taken during and after surgery may cause the central nervous system to slow down too much. Stop consuming alcohol at least two weeks before an upcoming procedure.

4) Wine headache

This symptom, sometimes known as "red wine headache," is frequently accompanied by flushing and nausea.

The headache comes within fifteen minutes of drinking a glass of red wine. This syndrome is not seen alongside white wine or any other type of alcohol.

These headaches could be caused by the high levels of tannins, sulfites, histamines, and prostaglandins found in red wine.

5) Might cause cancer

Both ethanol and acetaldehyde in alcoholic beverages have the potential to cause cancer in humans.

The link with cancer seems dose-dependent, meaning the more beverages consumed each week, the higher the risk of cancer in all of these locations. Importantly, there's no lower limit for which consumption is risk-free.

Alcohol contains ethanol, which is converted into acetaldehyde and oxygen species that are reactive.

6) disrupts sleep

Consuming wine—or any kind of booze, for that matter—in the late hours might impair your sleep.

Even though people frequently feel sleepy or drowsy after consumption, this sensation is temporary. Instead, alcohol shortens a person's REM cycle and disrupts sleep throughout the night.

7) Facilitates weight gain

This is another difficulty that certain individuals may confront, as excessive intake of wine along with other alcoholic beverages can result in weight gain.

Heavy drinking may stimulate hormones that suggest appetite, hunger, and tension.

8) It might worsen anxiety

Any type of alcohol affects the amount of serotonin, additional chemicals, and hormones in the body and brain, which can exacerbate anxiety.

While one glass may feel calming, alcohol is a CNS depressant that can induce a rebound effect when it wears off, which can linger for several hours or even an entire day after consuming.

Anyone can develop a curiosity about wine at any age. People who drink alcoholic beverages on a daily basis, such as beer and spirits, are more likely to consume too much wine.

If you decide to drink wine, recognising and not exceeding your permitted amount is critical to maintaining balance and wellness.